CPU shortages and trade wars contributing to declining PC shipments (according to IDC and Gartner)

In what’s become a familiar set of headlines in recent years, market research firms IDC and Gartner have put out a pair of press releases showing that PC shipments in the fourth quarter of 2018 were down from the same period a year earlier… and that overall PC shipments in 2018 were lower than in 2017.
What’s new are the explanations — although it’s always best to take those with a grain of salt, since they’re basically (highly) educated guesses.
In a nutshell, the firms suggest that shortages of Intel CPUs and mounting tensions between the US and China have led to supply chain issues and a dip in demand for Chinese products sold in the US.
Gartner also suggests holiday sales didn’t seem to have the same impact they have in previous years, and according to one Gartner analyst, they’re “no longer a major factor driving consumer demand for PCs.”
That said, it looks like sales to small and medium businesses were strong, as companies look to upgrade their PCs to Windows 10 machines ahead of the January, 2020 when Windows 7 will officially reach end of life status.
While IDC and Gartner’s exact numbers differ a bit, both seem to agree that Lenovo has overtaken HP as the top PC vendor in terms of shipments, which means that the top 5 now looks like this:
- Lenovo
- HP
- Dell
- Apple
- Acer
- Everyone else
Lenovo and HP together have nearly 50 percent of the market, with Dell, Apple, and Acer coming in decent third, fourth, and fifth place.
It’s possible things could look different in 2019 as Intel addresses its CPU shortage issues… or as PC makers consider switching to AMD or ARM processors for at least some models.
It is interesting to note though, that while AMD made some big announcements at CES last week, there weren’t many new AMD-powered computers at the show, and I didn’t see a single new Windows-on-ARM devices… although CES isn’t as much of a computer show as it once was. We may have to wait for MWC (in February) or Computex (in May) to see what direction PC makers are truly planning to take in 2019.
I wonder if it’s just certain segments, because there seemingly was no shortage of sales during December.
It is certain segments but notice how few whiskey lake ultrabooks were available for purchase this past holiday season? I am sure it was territory dependent, but for example only a few whiskey lake devices were on sale in canada, mostly hp, and some busines oriented dell devices. There was one asus with the new whiskey lake but availability was sketchy in various stores. Then there are the coffee lake 45w cpus, again available yes, but not in large quantities and newer models, like hp’s 15in spectre with the coffee lake is still only available in the US and on their site only, nothing on US best buy which is odd. Quite a few of the recent CES announcements have availability a bit later, march, april or even may for some, so I feel there is some shortage, especially in the mobile field. Will be interesting if any of the… Read more »