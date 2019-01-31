Chuwi UBook Kickstarter campaign begins, 2-in-1 tablet ships in April

The Chuwi UBook is a Windows tablet with an 11.6 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel touchscreen display, an Intel Core m3-6Y30 processor, 8GB of RAM, a detachable keyboard, and a pressure-sensitive pen.

Chuwi unveiled the tablet earlier this month and the company says the retail price will be $469 and up, but the company is offering discounts for customers who pre-order during a crowdfunding campaign that went live today.

Folks who got in on the Kickstarter action early may have been able to snag one for as little as $349, but that level is sold out, but the next 400 backers can pick one up for $379 and after that the price goes up to $398.

Those prices are for a model with 128GB of solid state storage. But if you’re looking for more storage you can also pledge $699 to get a model with a 1TB SSD. Only 30 of those units are available though.

The Chuwi UBook features a fanless design and under the hood it uses LPDDR3 memory and an M.2 slot for solid state storage. Chuwi says the tablet’s 30.4 Wh battery (which is actually two batteries) should offer up to 9.5 hours of run time, but I’d take that figure with a grain of salt.

On the back of the tablet there’s a U-shaped kickstand (that gives the computer its name), and the detachable keyboard features backlit keys and a touchpad. The pen supports 1024 levels of pressure sensitivity, and Chuwi says the tablet uses palm suppression so that you can place your hand on the tablet while writing or drawing without worrying that your palm will act as an input device.

There are a bunch of ports along the sides including a USB Type-C port, two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, a microSD card reader, and a headphone jack. It supports 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 4.0 and has front and rear cameras.

The tablet measures 11.6″ x 8″ x 0.35′ and weighs about 1.7 pounds, making it a bit bigger and heavier than a Microsoft Surface Go. But it also has a higher performance processor, a lower price tag, and a price that includes a keyboard and pen — both of which Microsoft sells separately as optional accessories for its tablets.

That said, Chuwi doesn’t exactly have Microsoft’s reputation for offering high-quality hardware (and support for that hardware), so it’s usually a good idea to proceed with caution when buying one of the company’s computers.