Chuwi Ubook 2-in-1 tablet coming soon for $400 and up (with up to 1TB SSD)

Chinese PC maker Chuwi’s latest computer is a 2-in-1 tablet with an 11.6 inch full HD display, a built-in, U-shaped kickstand, an Intel Core m3-6Y30 processor, and 8GB of RAM.
It’s called the Chuwi Ubook and it goes up for pre-order through a Kickstarter campaign set to begin on February 1st.
There are two things that stand out about the Ubook: the starting price will be less than $400… at least during the crowdfunding campaign. And while the entry-level model will have a 128GB SSD, Chuwi will also offer a higher-priced model with a 1TB SSD.
That makes the Chuwi Ubook one of the only budget Windows tablets that will be available with that much solid-state storage.
That said, this is still very much a budget device: it may have an Intel Core processor rather than a lower-performance Celeron or Pentium Chip, but the Ubook will ship with a Core m3 processor that’s two generations and more than three years old.
Still, with a 1920 x 1080 pixel display, 8GB of LPDDR3 RAM and at least 128GB of storage, you could probably do worse for $400.
The tablet also has a micro HDMI port, a headset jack, a USB Type-C port, two USB Type-A ports, stereo speakers, and a microSD card reader. It’s powered by a 30.4 Wh battery.
The detachable keyboard features backlit keys and a spill-resistant coating.
Update: The pen and keyboard are included in the price… And speaking of the price, the entry level model will sell for around $400, but early backers of the Kickstarter campaign with be able to save $50.
Meanwhile, if you want to opt for the 1TB model, you can expect to pay a premium. It’s expected to cost several hundred dollars more than the 128GB version of the tablet.
Based on articles here and lots of their stuff on Amazon over the years (often with poor reviews), I always thought Chuwi was a big deal (in China). They seem to sell worldwide, apparently in business for over a decade and yet… no Wikipedia article. Very little 3rd-party information on the company, number of employees…
I started to do a brief lookup because it surprised me that a company that I thought was fairly large and entrenched would open up a kickstarter campaign. There’s a blurb on them in Quora but it sounds like a marketing effort. This doesn’t mean I don’t trust them to deliver a product (they’ve proven they’re capable of that) but very surprised that, in this day and age, a company making splash after splash (albeit with generally poor products) can be so invisible.
Even companies as big as Asus have run Kickstarter campaigns. It’s just another sort of marketplace.
Wikipedia is block in China so what’s the point of having a wiki page for them. I own several Chuwi and Teclast tablets over the year. They are good for what you get. The main issue with Chinese tablet in over the year always has been software because there’s almost zero updates after launch. Shouldn’t be an issue with Windows 10 tho.
George, I am aware of at least two previous Kickstarter campaigns by Chuwi. They generate a lot of buzz and presell computers.
Wow I have been looking for a 11.6 tablet to watch videos on it. I have several surface tablets and ipads but the ratio isn’t good for videos, that’s why I still use either a surface 2 or a macbook air 11.6, but this is the perfect youtube/netflix/tv machine!
Having said that wish they offered a 16GB RAM option so that this could become a good all around PC rather than a 1TB SSD which is overkilll for many…
PS I have been looking around the internet for feedback about Chuwi and people report pretty bad experience like batteries dead after a few months, ports that stop working. Too bad. I guess it’s better to be careful or hope for the best….
Too bad about Intel chip shortage because N5000 would had been a better CPU for this.
In what sense do you find the N5000 better than the Core M? The latter is at least supposed to be better in single core performance – which is a common scenario for most potential buyers.
I’m typing this comment on a Chewy Hi13, a budget Windows 10 tablet with a 13.5-inch 3000 by 2000 IPS display. Great display, but marginal memory (4GB), marginal storage (64GB), a sluggish processor (i5), and dismal battery life–about 2.5 hours of reading. I have literally taped a 96 watt-hour external battery to its back panel so I can eke out 5 hours between charges. My next large Windows tablet will likely be a used ThinkPad X1 Gen. 2 (not 3) tablet with modular snap-on battery pack or a new Voyo VBook with 8GB of RAM, a 128G SSD, and a 12.6-inch 3K IPS display.
You mean an x5 chip ant nort an i5, right?
Whatever processor was used in the Apollo Lake N3450 chipset. Here’s the Hi13 home page: https://www.chuwi.com/product/items/Chuwi-Hi13.html
The Voyo seems like an interesting, may I say odd choice after trying the Chuwi. Do you see it as a stronger Chinese brand with better quality? Either way, good luck with it!