Asus VivoMini VC65-C1 is a compact desktop with up to a Core i7-8700T processor

Asus showed off a few new small form factor computers at CES earlier this month, but it looks like that wasn’t the complete set — Asus has added another mini PC to its website and this one appears to be one of the company’s most versatile and powerful to date.

The Asus VivoMini VC65-C1 supports up to an Intel Core i7-8700T processor, support for up to 32GB of DDR4-2400 RAM and multiple storage devices, and support for an optional DVD or Blu-ray drive.

The computer measures about 7.8″ x 7.7″ x 2.4″ (or 1.9″ depending on the configuration), which makes it pretty small by desktop standards, but almost twice as large as an Intel NUC.

But it’s also a lot more powerful than a typical NUC, with 35 watt processor options ranging from an Intel Celeron G4900T to an Intel Core i7-8700T.

Asus positions this as a module device with multiple chassis configurations depending on whether you need support for an optical disc drive and/or more than two storage devices.

The smallest version has an M.2 2280 slot for a solid state drive and room for a single 2.5 inch hard drive or SSD. But you can also opt for a taller version with the same storage options plus a disc drive or a quad-storage model with support for four SSDs and/or hard drives.

The system also has an SD card reader, 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0. And it has a good selection of ports including Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.2, VGA, and line and mic jacks, plus five USB Type-A ports, one USB Type-C port and a serial COM port.

Asus says the computer can be used for a variety of applications — you can outfit it with multiple storage devices and use it as a multimedia machine, or go for a more compact version and use it as a work machine, for example, And that COM port could come in handy in business or retail settings.

Pricing and availability haven’t been announced yet.

via AnandTech