Asus VivoMini VC65-C1 is a compact desktop with up to a Core i7-8700T processor

Asus showed off a few new small form factor computers at CES earlier this month, but it looks like that wasn’t the complete set — Asus has added another mini PC to its website and this one appears to be one of the company’s most versatile and powerful to date.
The Asus VivoMini VC65-C1 supports up to an Intel Core i7-8700T processor, support for up to 32GB of DDR4-2400 RAM and multiple storage devices, and support for an optional DVD or Blu-ray drive.
The computer measures about 7.8″ x 7.7″ x 2.4″ (or 1.9″ depending on the configuration), which makes it pretty small by desktop standards, but almost twice as large as an Intel NUC.
But it’s also a lot more powerful than a typical NUC, with 35 watt processor options ranging from an Intel Celeron G4900T to an Intel Core i7-8700T.
Asus positions this as a module device with multiple chassis configurations depending on whether you need support for an optical disc drive and/or more than two storage devices.
The smallest version has an M.2 2280 slot for a solid state drive and room for a single 2.5 inch hard drive or SSD. But you can also opt for a taller version with the same storage options plus a disc drive or a quad-storage model with support for four SSDs and/or hard drives.
The system also has an SD card reader, 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0. And it has a good selection of ports including Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.2, VGA, and line and mic jacks, plus five USB Type-A ports, one USB Type-C port and a serial COM port.
Asus says the computer can be used for a variety of applications — you can outfit it with multiple storage devices and use it as a multimedia machine, or go for a more compact version and use it as a work machine, for example, And that COM port could come in handy in business or retail settings.
Pricing and availability haven’t been announced yet.
via AnandTech
The design makes me think I can push down on it from the top to make it shorter until you see the back.
A built-in power supply at that size always impresses me! I can’t even recall any NUCs that don’t come with external PSUs.
However, the fan noise will make all the difference, at least for me, with a computer on the desk right in front of me.