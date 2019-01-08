Asus unveils the ZenBook 14 UX431 laptop

The Asus ZenBook 14 is a thin and light laptop with slim bezels, a full HD display, and a metal chassis. It’s not quite as stylish as the new ZenBook S13 (the bezels aren’t as small and there’s no camera bump).

But it looks like a pretty solid option that includes the same Asus “ErgoLift” hinge that extends the lid down below the base of the laptop when it’s open to minimize the bottom bezel and give the keyboard a gentle downward slope. Lifting the back of the laptop also gives the downward-facing bottom speakers a little room to breathe, which should lead to better audio quality.

The laptop measures about half an inch thick, weighs about 3.2 pounds, and is due to hit the streets sometime in 2019 (Asus hasn’t revealed an exact release date or price).

Like most recent ZenBook models, the laptop also has a touchpad that can also be used as a number pad. Press the upper right corner and numbers and symbols light up, allowing you to quickly enter figures. Tap the corner again and it goes back to working as a normal touchpad.

The laptop features a full-sized HDMI port and full-sized SD card reader, an audio jack, a USB 3,1 Type-C port and two full-sized USB ports (one isUSB 3.1 and the other is USB 2.0).

Asus will offer Core i3 through Core i7 Intel Whiskey Lake processor options, up to 16GB of LPDDR3-2133 RAM, up to 1TB of solid state storage, and there’s optional support for NVIDIA GeForce MX150 graphics.

The system also supports 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0, features four Harmon Kardon-certified speakers (two on top and two on the bottom), and a 47 Wh battery.

