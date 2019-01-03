Asus unveils ProArt PA90 mini workstation with 9th-gen Intel Core chips

After launching a compact workstation PC called the Asus ProArt PA90 last year, Asus is back with a new model with souped-up specs.

The new Asus Mini PC ProArt PA90 is a desktop tower that actually looks more like a tower than most computers: it’s significantly taller than it is wide, giving it a relatively small footprint when placed on a desk.

Under the hood the computer features a 9th-gen Intel Core processor, NVIDIA Quadro graphics, and support for up to three storage devices.

Asus says the new Mini PC ProArt PA90 will be “available in the coming months,” with prices to be revealed at launch. But a glance at the spec sheet indicates that these won’t be cheap computers.

The company will offer a choice of Intel Core i7-9700K or Core i9-9900K processors and NVIDIA Quadro P2000 or Quadro P4000 processor options.

These computers are designed to be high-performance machines that don’t take up a lot of space.

The ProArt PA90 also has a liquid CPU cooler that Asus says helps keep the CPU operating efficiently without generating a lot of noise — the company says the system is about 36 percent quieter than “average desktop PCs” when the CPU is operating at full load.

There’s room for a 2.5 inch hard drive or SSD, two M.2 2242/2280 PCIe G3X4 slots, and 4 SODIMM slots for up to 64GB of RAM. Interestingly the computer supports DDR4-2666 RAM, but the memory frequency is capped at 2133 MHz if you use install 4 DIMMs.

Other features include Gigabit Ethernet, Four DisplayPort 1.4 ports, two Thunderbolt 3/USB-C ports, four USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports, mic and line out jacks, 802.11ac WiFi, and Bluetooth.

