Asus Lyra Voice is a mesh WiFi router and an Alexa smart speaker

Over the past few years I’ve seen a growing number of smart speakers and mesh networking gear at the Consumer Electronics Show. So it’s not surprising at all that somebody decided to combine both of those technologies into a single product.

The Asus Lyra Voice is a tri-band WiFi router that’s also a wireless speaker with Amazon’s Alexa voice service built-in. It also supports the Asus AiMesh system which means you can pair it with other supported Asus routers to create a single WiFi network that extends throughout your home.

It should be available this month for $220.

Lyra Voice is an AC2200 router that you can use as a standalone device, as an extender, or as part of a mesh network.

It also has stereo speakers and supports Bluetooth, allowing you to use it as a wireless speaker for your phone, laptop, or other gadgets.

Or you can use it as an Alexa device to stream music, news, or other content from the internet, get answers to questions, or control smart home gear.

The device measures 10.6″ x 3″ x 3″ and weighs about 2.1 pounds.

Pretty soon it will be difficult to buy anything without a voice assistant built in. I could probably start a business disabling these “features” so people can have “dumb” products that don’t spy on them. I wonder if I would get hit with DMCA warnings (or some such government warnings) for messing with their functionality.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
24 minutes ago
AdamS
Guest
AdamS
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Worse, you will need a GPDR certification of some sort to prove that you can take responsibility for ensuring the devices will not store records. Because nobody else will take that responsibility!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 minute ago