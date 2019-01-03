Asus introduces 3 new Chromebooks for students

Asus is announcing four new Chrome OS devices ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show. One is the company’s first Chrome OS tablet. The other three are notebooks.
The Asus C403 Chromebook is a rather boring looking 14 inch model with an Intel Apollo Lake processor, while the 11.6 inch Asus C204 and C214 are updates to last year’s C202 notebook and C213 convertible, respectively. These new models both sport current-gen Intel “Gemini Lake” processors.
All four new models should be available in the coming months, and all three are designed for the education market, which explains their ruggedized designs.
Here’s a run-down of some key specs for each of the laptops:
Asus C214 Chromebook (convertible)
- 11.6 inch, 1366 x 768 pixel, 250 nit touchscreen display w/360-degree hinge and Gorilla Glass 3
- Wacom EMR pen support
- Intel Celeron N4000 and N4100 processor options
- Up to 8GB of RAM
- Up to 64GB of EMMC 5.1 storage
- 5MP or 8MP rear camera and 720p front-facing camera
- 2 x USB 3.1 Type-C ports
- 1 USB 3.1 Type-A port
- microSD card slot
- Headset jack
- 45 Wh battery
- 11.5″ x 7.8″ 0.8″
- 2.6 pounds
Asus C204 Chromebook (laptop)
- 11.6 inch, 1366 x 768 pixel, 220 nit, non-touch display
- Wacom EMR pen support
- Intel Celeron N4000 processor
- Up to 4GB of RAM
- Up to 32GB of EMMC 5.1 storage
- 720p front-facing camera
- 2 x USB 3.1 Type-C ports
- 2 x USB 3.1 Type-A ports
- microSD card slot
- Headset jack
- 50 Wh battery
- 11.5″ x 7.8″ 0.8″
- 2.6 pounds
Asus C403 Chromebook (laptop)
- 14 inch, 1366 x 768 pixel, 220 nit display
- Wacom EMR pen support
- Intel Celeron N3350 processor
- Up to 4GB of RAM
- Up to 32GB of EMMC 5.1 storage
- HD front-facing camera
- 2 x USB 3.1 Type-C ports
- 2 x USB 3.1 Type-A ports
- microSD card slot
- Headset jack
- 45 Wh battery
- 13.5″ x 9.2″ x 0.8″
- 3.7 pounds
All three models feature 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 4.0 and they all feature LPDDR4-2400 memory.
1366 x 768
HP owns my school district’s chromebook contract. It will be very difficult for Asus to make inroads.
I really hope the processor on the 14-inch is a mistake… the N3350 is a 3 year old low end processor, and is significantly worse than the N4000 that is listed for the other two laptops. That, or it costs like $150 per unit.
The Asus 202SA has the best keyboard I’ve ever seen on a cheap Chromebook, with a solid deck and reasonable travel and feel. It’s not a Thinkpad, but Thinkpads don’t debut with a $219 list price. It’s also pretty light and very robustly built, and would make for a very good machine for typing,
The press release says the 204 has keys with 1.5mm travel, so hopefully Asus has kept the good keyboard. The Celeron N4000 is a big step up from the N3060 in the old model, but that’s mostly irrelevant if you’re using the machine mainly as a typing platform.