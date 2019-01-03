Asus introduces 3 new Chromebooks for students

Asus is announcing four new Chrome OS devices ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show. One is the company’s first Chrome OS tablet. The other three are notebooks.

The Asus C403 Chromebook is a rather boring looking 14 inch model with an Intel Apollo Lake processor, while the 11.6 inch Asus C204 and C214 are updates to last year’s C202 notebook and C213 convertible, respectively. These new models both sport current-gen Intel “Gemini Lake” processors.

All four new models should be available in the coming months, and all three are designed for the education market, which explains their ruggedized designs.

Here’s a run-down of some key specs for each of the laptops:

Asus C214 Chromebook (convertible)

11.6 inch, 1366 x 768 pixel, 250 nit touchscreen display w/360-degree hinge and Gorilla Glass 3

Wacom EMR pen support

Intel Celeron N4000 and N4100 processor options

Up to 8GB of RAM

Up to 64GB of EMMC 5.1 storage

5MP or 8MP rear camera and 720p front-facing camera

2 x USB 3.1 Type-C ports

1 USB 3.1 Type-A port

microSD card slot

Headset jack

45 Wh battery

11.5″ x 7.8″ 0.8″

2.6 pounds

Asus C204 Chromebook (laptop)

11.6 inch, 1366 x 768 pixel, 220 nit, non-touch display

Wacom EMR pen support

Intel Celeron N4000 processor

Up to 4GB of RAM

Up to 32GB of EMMC 5.1 storage

720p front-facing camera

2 x USB 3.1 Type-C ports

2 x USB 3.1 Type-A ports

microSD card slot

Headset jack

50 Wh battery

11.5″ x 7.8″ 0.8″

2.6 pounds

Asus C403 Chromebook (laptop)

14 inch, 1366 x 768 pixel, 220 nit display

Wacom EMR pen support

Intel Celeron N3350 processor

Up to 4GB of RAM

Up to 32GB of EMMC 5.1 storage

HD front-facing camera

2 x USB 3.1 Type-C ports

2 x USB 3.1 Type-A ports

microSD card slot

Headset jack

45 Wh battery

13.5″ x 9.2″ x 0.8″

3.7 pounds

All three models feature 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 4.0 and they all feature LPDDR4-2400 memory.

