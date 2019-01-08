Asus gives its mid-range VivoBook laptops a makeover

Asus is updating its mid-range laptop lineup with new models sporting 8th-gen Intel core processors, optional support for NVIDIA Geforce graphics, and relatively compact designs.

But the first thing you’ll probably notice about the new VivoBook models is the bright new color options. You can still get a boring grey or black model, but there are also bright red, yellow, purple, and green options.

The new VivoBook laptops come in three sizes:

14 inch model: 3.3 pounds, 12.7″ x 8.4″ x 0.77″

15.6 inch model: 3.5 pounds, 14.1″ x 9.1″ x 0.77″

17.3 inch model: 4.6 pounds, 16″ x 10″ x 0.84″

The largest model actually has the smallest battery, presumably in an effort to keep the laptop light-weight. It has a 32 Wh battery rather than the 37 Wh battery found in its smaller siblings.

Asus says you can get a 60 percent charge on any of the new laptops by plugging them in for 49 minutes.

It’s also the least visually interesting, with only one color option: “transparent silver” and for some reason it’s only available with Intel UHD 620 graphics or NVIDIA GeForce MX110 graphics, while the smaller models have an MX130 graphics option.

All three versions have 1920 x 1080 pixel displays, Intel Core i3-8145U, Core i5-8265U, or Core i7-8565U Whiskey Lake processor options and support for up to 16GB of RAM, up to 512GB of solid state storage, and/or up to 2TB of hard drive storage.

Ports include:

USB 3.1 Type-C

USB 3.1 Type-A

USB 2.0 Type-A

HDMI

Audio

microSD card reader

Asus hasn’t announced pricing or release dates yet, other than that the new VivoBooks “will be available in early 2019.”