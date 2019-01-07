Asus Chromebook Flip C434 is a 14 inch convertible with Intel Amber Lake

Asus is updating its premium Chromebook lineup with a new 14 inch convertible tablet-style laptop featuring a 1920 x 1080 pixel touchscreen display and support for up to an Intel i7-8500Y processor, up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 128GB of storage.

The Asus Chromebook Flip C434 measures about 0.6 inches thick and weighs about 3.2 pounds. The laptop should be available in early 2019 for about $570 and up.

If you break down the specs a little, they sound slightly less impressive. The system uses eMMC storage rather than a faster solid state drive. While Asus offers more RAM than you’ll find on most Chromebooks, it’s LPDDR3-1867 MHz memory, which isn’t the fastest around. And while the top model has a Core i7 chip, it’s a 6 watt, dual-core chip based on Intel’s Amber Lake architecture.

Lower-priced versions will be available with Core M3-8100Y or Core i5-8200Y Amber Lake chips.

Other features include two USB 3.1 Type-C ports for charging, data, or displays, a USB 3.1 Type-A port, a microSD card reader, a headset jack, and stereo speakers. The computer is powered by a 48 Wh battery.

Asus says the Chromebook Flip C434 has an 87 percent screen to body ratio thanks to its 5mm bezels around the display. And the screen supports 300 nits of brightness and 100 percent sRGB color gamut.

