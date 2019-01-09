ASRock DeskMini A300 is a tiny desktop with AMD Ryzen support

ASRock’s newest small form-factor desktop is a computer that measures just 6.1″ x 6.1″ x 3.1″ and which has an AMD AM4 socket that supports Ryzen chips with up to 65 watt TDPs.

What’s particularly interesting about the new ASRock DeskMini A300 is that in order to fit that chip into a computer this small, ASRock had to develop what it says is the smallest motherboard with an AM4 socket. It’s called the A300M-STX, and it’s a Mini-STX board that measures about 5″ x 5″.

Despite the board’s small size, it has room for dual DDR4 memory slots and two M.2 2280 slots for solid state storage as well as connectors for two 2.4 inch drives.

There’s no room for a discrete GPU though, so you’ll want to opt for an AMD processor with integrated graphics.

The DeskMini A300 also has plenty of ports, including a USB 3.1 type-C port, two USB 3.1 Type-A ports, a USB 2.0 port, HDMI, DisplayPort, and VGA ports, Gigabit Ethernet, and a headset jack.

The compact computer will be available starting in February, with a barebones model selling for just $119 according to the folks at Tom’s Hardware and ASRock says the computer should support AMD Bristol Ridge or Raven Ridge series processors.

