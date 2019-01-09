Alcatel 1X is a $120 budget phone with dual cameras

A year after launching a $120 smartphone with not-entirely-awful specs called the Alcatel 1X, TCL is doing it again.

The company is showing off a new Alcatel 1X (2019) smartphones at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, and while it’s not a premium phone by any stretch of the imagination, it doesn’t look half bad for a phone in this price range.

Among other things, it has dual rear cameras, face unlock support, and a fingerprint sensor.

The phone should be available in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa in the first quarter of 2019.

Some of the specs will vary by region, but here’s a run-down of what to expect from the European model:

5.5 inch, 1440 x 720 pixel display

1.5 GHz MediaTek MT6739WW quad-core processor

2GB RAM

16GB storage

microSD card slot (up to 128GB)

13MP + 2MP rear camera (with bokeh depth effects)

5MP front-camera

3,000 mAh battery

802.11b/g/n WiFi

Bluetooth

FM radio

micro USB port

Headphone jack

The phone measures about 4.8′ x 2.7″ x 0.3″ and weighs about 4.5 ounces. It ships with android 8.1 Oreo and supports GPS. But it doesn’t have NFC or 802.11ac WiFi support.

It looks like some regions will get a model with a fingerprint sensor, but that option may not be available in all markets.

stuff