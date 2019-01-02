Acer launches TravelMate X3410 business laptop for $900 and up

Acer’s latest business-class laptop is a relatively thin and light 14 inch model that weighs 3.5 pounds and measures less than 0.8 inches thick, but which has full-sized Ethernet, VGA, and HDMI ports as well as easily upgradeable memory and storage.

The Acer TravelMate X3410 is available starting today, with prices running $900 and up.

The laptop features a 14 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS display, an aluminum chassis, Windows 10 Pro software, a backlit keyboard, and support for up to an Intel Core i7-8550U processor, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of solid state storage.

There’s a fingerprint sensor built into the power button, a large touchpad, an SD card slot, a headset jack, and three USB Type-A ports.

Oon the bottom of the notebook there are panels you can easily remove to upgrade or replace the DDR4 memory and hard drive or SSD.

Acer is currently offering three configurations/prices:

Core i3-8130U/8GB/128GB

Core i5-8250U/8GB/256GB

Core i7-8550U/16GB/512GB

The laptops carry list prices of $900, $1000, and $1300, respectively, but you can already find them on sale for less at select retailers. For example, Newegg is selling the Core i3 model for $864, the Core i5 version for $954, and Core i7 variant for $1200.