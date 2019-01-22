Acer launches new 12 inch Chromebooks for education

Acer is adding two new Chromebooks to its lineup. The Acer Chromebook 512 and Acer Chromebook Spin 512 are both designed for the education market and they’re Acer’s first Chromebooks to feature 12 inch displays with a 3:2 aspect ratio.

The Spin model features a touchscreen display, a 360-degree hinge, and a starting price of $450, while the non-convertible Chromebook Spin 512 has a 180-degree hinge and a $330 starting price.

Both models should be available in North America in April.

The new Chromebooks feature 1366 x 912 pixel IPS displays, support for up to an Intel Pentium Silver N5000 processor, and MIL-STD 810G tested cases with shock-absorbing bumpers and spill-resistant keyboards and touchpads. Acer says the laptops should be able to survive a fall from about four feet up, up to 132 pounds of downward pressure, or up to 11 ounces of liquid spilled on the keyboard.

Other features include 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, two USB 3.1 Type-C ports, and two USB 3.0 Type-A ports.

Here’s a run-down of the specs for the Chromebook Spin 512:

12 inch, 1366 x 912 pixel IPS touchscreen display with Corning Gorilla Glass

Celeron N4100 or Pentium Silver N5000 processor

4GB or 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM

32GB or 64GB of eMMC storage

Acer Active Pen (Wacom EMR w/4096 levels of pressure senstiivity)

3920 mAH battery

microSD card reader

Intel AC 9560 WiFi + Bluetooth card

8MP + 720p cameras

Stereo speakers

2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C ports (5 Gbps)

2 USB 3.0 Type-A ports

3.5mm headphone jack

45W USB-C power adapter

11.7″ x 9.1″ x 0.8″

3.3 pounds

Acer hasn’t revealed detailed-specs for the Chromebook 512, but we do know it’ll have an HD webcam and a choice of Celeron N4000, Celeron N4100, or Pentium Silver N5000 processors.