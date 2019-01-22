Acer launches new 12 inch Chromebooks for education

Acer is adding two new Chromebooks to its lineup. The Acer Chromebook 512 and Acer Chromebook Spin 512 are both designed for the education market and they’re Acer’s first Chromebooks to feature 12 inch displays with a 3:2 aspect ratio.
The Spin model features a touchscreen display, a 360-degree hinge, and a starting price of $450, while the non-convertible Chromebook Spin 512 has a 180-degree hinge and a $330 starting price.
Both models should be available in North America in April.
The new Chromebooks feature 1366 x 912 pixel IPS displays, support for up to an Intel Pentium Silver N5000 processor, and MIL-STD 810G tested cases with shock-absorbing bumpers and spill-resistant keyboards and touchpads. Acer says the laptops should be able to survive a fall from about four feet up, up to 132 pounds of downward pressure, or up to 11 ounces of liquid spilled on the keyboard.
Other features include 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, two USB 3.1 Type-C ports, and two USB 3.0 Type-A ports.
Here’s a run-down of the specs for the Chromebook Spin 512:
- 12 inch, 1366 x 912 pixel IPS touchscreen display with Corning Gorilla Glass
- Celeron N4100 or Pentium Silver N5000 processor
- 4GB or 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM
- 32GB or 64GB of eMMC storage
- Acer Active Pen (Wacom EMR w/4096 levels of pressure senstiivity)
- 3920 mAH battery
- microSD card reader
- Intel AC 9560 WiFi + Bluetooth card
- 8MP + 720p cameras
- Stereo speakers
- 2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C ports (5 Gbps)
- 2 USB 3.0 Type-A ports
- 3.5mm headphone jack
- 45W USB-C power adapter
- 11.7″ x 9.1″ x 0.8″
- 3.3 pounds
Acer hasn’t revealed detailed-specs for the Chromebook 512, but we do know it’ll have an HD webcam and a choice of Celeron N4000, Celeron N4100, or Pentium Silver N5000 processors.
It is going to be a hard sell to medium and large school districts if they don’t have a support package similar to HP. Just a few display and port changes will not be enough to win over districts.
“The new Chromebooks feature 136 x 912 pixel IPS displays”?
No, as even the spec list gives them some more pixels: 1366 x 912. Still on the lowest possible side.
Are Acer Chromebooks any good for home and small business users? I would be hesitant to buy an Acer Windows notebook (maybe it’s just my prejudices, shame on me), but I suspect the business of Chromebooks might be different than the business of Windows notebooks. At least I come across nicer reviews of Acer Chromebooks than of their Windows notebooks. And now Acer is first to introduce a budget Chromebook with a 3:2 aspect ratio screen. Nice.