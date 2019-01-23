Acer launches four new 11.6 inch Chromebooks for the education market

Just a day after introducing its first Chromebooks with 12 inch, 3:2 displays, Acer is adding three more Chromebooks to its line of laptops for the education market.

All four have 11.6 inch displays and two have Intel Gemini Lake processors, while the other two have one of AMD’s new low-power chips for Chromebooks.

All of the new laptops feature USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C ports for data, charging, or display output, and they all have durable designs that meet MIL-SPEC and toy safety standards.

Depending on the model, you get up to two USB 3.1 Type-C ports and up to two USB 3.0 ports. All four models are available with optional IPS displays.

Starting prices range from $280 for an entry-level Chromebook 311 with an AMD processor to $380 for a Chromebook Spin 511 convertible with an Intel Gemini Lake chip.

Here’s a run-down of the new laptops, all of which should be available in the second quarter of 2019:

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 (R721T) with AMD

Powered by an AMD A4-9120C processor with Radeon graphics, this convertible tablet-style laptop sells for $350 and up.

It has a spill-resistant keyboard and moisture-resistant touchpad, and an Antimicrobial Gorilla Glass display.

Acer Chromebook 311 (C721) with AMD

Pretty much the same as above, but without the touchscreen display or 360-degree hinge. This model will sell for $280 and up, making it the most affordable of the bunch.

Acer Chromebook 311 (C733) with Intel

Available with Intel Celeron N4000 dual-core or Celeron N4100 quad-core processor options, this clamshell-style notebook has a spill-resistant keyboard and optional support for a touchscreen display (which changes the model number from C733 to C733T).

The laptop will sell for $300 and up.

Acer Chromebook Spin 511 (R752) with Intel

This model supports Intel Celeron N4000 or N4100 processors and features a 360-degree hinge that allows you to use the computer in notebook or tablet modes.

It supports an optional Wacom EMR pressure-sensitive pen (sold separately), and is available with an optional 5MP auto-focus, world-facing camera.

The display features Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass for scratch resistance.

Prices for this model start at $380.