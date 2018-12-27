Zotac PI225-GK is a pocket-sized computer with Intel Gemini Lake CPU

Zotac’s PI225 line of computer are ridiculously small — like smaller than most smartphones small. But they’re full-fledged PCs capable of running Windows 10 or other operating systems (like a GNU/Linux distribution).
The latest is the the Zotac ZBOX Pico PI225-GK which is a 3.8″ x 2.5″ x 0.8″ computer with an Intel Celeron N400 dual-core “Gemini Lake” processor.
First unveiled earlier this year (with a slightly different model number), the ZBOX Pico PI225-GK is now available for about $230. That price includes 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and Windows 10.
At the heart of the little computer is Intel’s 6 watt, dual-core processor with Intel UHD 600 graphics. It should be able to handle 4K video playback, making the PI225-GK an interesting option for driving digital signage displays, kiosks, or even a media center — although the limited amount of built-in storage might limit you to using the device for streaming content from the web or a network-attached storage device.
There is a microSD card slot that you can use for removable storage, two USB 3.1 Gen 1Type-C ports that you can use to connect a display, keyboard, storage, or other peripherals, and a micro USB port for power.
The system also supports 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0.
via CNX-Software
Yeh, more than one year old CPU and only now they roll it out.
Chinese manufactures are still at Cherrytrail x5-8350 maybe you can get Apollo lake.
Its ridiculous. One Notebook already used M3 8100Y in Mix 2S yoga.
I don’t think it’s that they’re behind the CPU trend, but rather this is to keep the cost of the device down. If this used a Core M CPU, the price would probably triple. The appeal of these mini PC’s is that they’re cheap but still pretty capable devices.
This is really tempting to get, it’s pretty reasonably priced and the specs are pretty decent at that price point too. I’ve got too many mini PC’s though so it’d be hard to find a purpose for this one to justify the purchase.
No Ethernet port? (╯°□°）╯︵ ┻━┻