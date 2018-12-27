Zotac PI225-GK is a pocket-sized computer with Intel Gemini Lake CPU

Zotac’s PI225 line of computer are ridiculously small — like smaller than most smartphones small. But they’re full-fledged PCs capable of running Windows 10 or other operating systems (like a GNU/Linux distribution).

The latest is the the Zotac ZBOX Pico PI225-GK which is a 3.8″ x 2.5″ x 0.8″ computer with an Intel Celeron N400 dual-core “Gemini Lake” processor.

First unveiled earlier this year (with a slightly different model number), the ZBOX Pico PI225-GK is now available for about $230. That price includes 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and Windows 10.

At the heart of the little computer is Intel’s 6 watt, dual-core processor with Intel UHD 600 graphics. It should be able to handle 4K video playback, making the PI225-GK an interesting option for driving digital signage displays, kiosks, or even a media center — although the limited amount of built-in storage might limit you to using the device for streaming content from the web or a network-attached storage device.

There is a microSD card slot that you can use for removable storage, two USB 3.1 Gen 1Type-C ports that you can use to connect a display, keyboard, storage, or other peripherals, and a micro USB port for power.

The system also supports 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0.

