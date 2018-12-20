Your Slightly Bent, Brand New iPad Pro Is Perfectly Fine According To Apple

A factory-fresh 2018 edition iPad Pro can cost you anywhere between $799 and $1899. These are premium devices, and people who spend that kind of cash on a tablet expect it to come out of the package in mint condition.

When consumers think about Apple words like luxury, exclusive, innovative, and sleek come to mind. That’s why it’s more than a little odd that the company is telling people that it’s perfectly normal for their brand-new iPad Pro to have a slight bend right out of the box.

The bend occurs where the plastic antenna strips and aluminum meet. According to Apple it’s simply the result of the way the two materials cool during the manufacturing process. You know, normal science stuff.

How slight is the bend? It’s not the worst defect you’ve ever seen, but it’s definitely noticeable. Here’s one example that was shared by a Mac Rumors forum user:

If this was a tablet that cost far less than an iPad Pro it might not be a big deal.

If this was a lesser-known manufacturer it might not be a big deal. But it’s not. This is Apple.

Apple doesn’t just sell you a tablet, they sell you an experience. Unboxing an Apple product is supposed to be an event — and, generally speaking, it shouldn’t be the kind of event that ends with you making the ‘son I am disappoint’ face as you pull out an imperfect device.

The bend reportedly doesn’t cause any other issues with these slightly imperfect iPads. Apple has also been good about offering to replace affected tablets whether they were bent right out of the box or became bent during the 14-day return window.

What’s not clear, says The Verge’s Chris Welch, is whether or not Apple is willing to swap devices beyond that point.