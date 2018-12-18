Windows 10 October 2018 Update is now available for anyone who wants it

Microsoft’s October 2018 Update for Windows 10 has had a rocky road to release. But now it’s finally available for anyone who wants it… sort of.
The company actually released the update in October, pulled the update after users reported it was deleting files from their PCs, and then re-released it last month after Microsoft decided it had squashed out the bugs responsible for the data loss.
But at that point the Windows 10 October 2018 Update was only available through Windows Update for select users (those the company was pretty sure had compatible hardware).
Now anyone running Windows 10 should just be able to manually click the “check for updates” button in Windows Update to get Windows 10 version 1809 (the October 2018 Update).
Microsoft does say the update is “fully available for advanced users,” (emphasis mine), since you’ll still need to manually check for updates. But Microsoft is one step closer to going from a botched release to a normal one, I guess.
The update, in case you’ve forgotten, brings new features including an optional Cloud Clipboard that lets you copy on one device and paste on another, a Timeline feature for Android phones using the Microsoft Launcher app, 157 new emoji, the ability to name folders in the Start Menu, and a new touchscreen keyboard powered by SwiftKey.
And hopefully it doesn’t delete user data unexpectedly anymore.
I have had Timeline for android for while. It was part of a Microsoft Launcher for Android app update.
I’m not sure how to approach future Windows updates. I had to deal with a small drive which turned the update into a nightmare. Not once, not twice, not three times, not four time, but more than that. A complete update/system failure. I’ll wait to see what people are saying before doing anything again. In 2018 it’s hard to imagine such a bloated OS that is too FAT to fit on a system stripped of every file in order to manage (and fail) at updating. I’m not sure who to blame. The manufacturers who released 32GB systems or the guys who working on this OS for the planet for that last hundred years.