VirtualBox 6.0 released with improved graphics and hardware support

VirtualBox is a free and open source, cross-platform virtualization utility that works on Windows, Mac, Linux, and other operating systems. Install VirtualBox on your computer and you can use it to run an operating system-within an operating system. For example, I often use it to test Linux distributions on my Windows 10 computer without rebooting.

This week the developers at Oracle released VirtualBox 6.0, and it’s a pretty major update.

VirtualBox 6.0 with Ubuntu running as a guest OS

The latest version adds better support for displays with a high pixel density with improved detection and per-machine configuration, an updated user interface and a simpler process for setting up virtual machines.

There’s also a new file manager that makes it easier to copy and move files between a virtual machine/guest operating system and the host operating system. There’s support for surround sound speaker setups as used by the Windows 10 October 2018 Update. And  And Oracle has updated the 3G graphics support for Windows guest operating systems.

It’s also now possible to export virtual machines to Oracle’s Clooud Infrastructure.

You can read more about the new features and bug fixes in the VirtualBox 6.0 release notes.

via Phoronix and gHacks

