The first OnePlus 5G phone could cost $800 or more

OnePlus plans to launch one of the first smartphones with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and 5G network support (although it won’t necessarily be the first as implied during Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 launch event). But the technology that goes into a 5G phone isn’t cheap… and neither will be the next flagship phone from OnePlus.

According to The Verge, the company’s next flagship could cost $200 to $300 more than its latest phones.

Since the OnePlus 6T currently sells for $549 and up, that suggests the OnePlus 7 (or whatever it’s called) could sell for as much as $849 and up.

While that’s not exactly a ridiculous price in today’s smartphone landscape, it’d the most expensive OnePlus phone to date… by a lot.

Apple, Samsung, LG, Huawei, Google, and other phone makers all offer 4G phones with price tags close to $1000. But OnePlus got its start a few years ago by introducing a line of phones with flagship-level specs and mid-range prices.

The OnePlus One sold for $299 and up when it launched in 2014. A year later the company launched the OnePlus 2 for $329 and up. And prices kept climbing. Here are the launch prices for most of the company’s flagships at launch

OnePlus One – $299

OnePlus 2 – $329

OnePlus 3 – $399

OnePlus 3T – $439

OnePlus 5 – $479

OnePlus 5T – $499

OnePlus 6 – $529

OnePlus 6T – $549

The one outlier may be the OnePlus X, which launched in late 2015 for $249. But it was the company’s only real foray into the mid-range space.

All of which is to say, prices have nearly doubled in four years… but the increase has been incremental, and the phones do keep getting better.

It’s unclear at this point whether 5G will justify hiking the price by as much as $300 in one generation. But I also wouldn’t be surprised if OnePlus and other phone makers decide to offer multiple options of their next-gen phones: Qualcomm’s X50 5G modem is separate from the new Snapdragon 855 processor (which has a built-in X24 4G LTE modem). So maybe there will be a cheaper 4G-only version of the OnePlus 7 and a pricier 5G model for early adopters who can’t wait to try out the next-gen wireless networking technology.