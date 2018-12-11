Liliputing

So long pop-up camera: Vivo launches the NEX Dual Display Edition

at by 4 Comments

Vivo’s NEX smartphone was the first to feature a slim-bezel design and a pop-up selfie camera. Now the company has unveiled a follow-up.

Like the NEX, the new phone has no visible front-facing camera. But that’s because you use the rear cameras for everything — including selfies and video chat.

Instead of putting camera on the front and back of the phone, Vivo put screens on the front and back of the Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition.

The idea is that the rear display can be used as a viewfinder when you’re snapping selfies or making video calls… and you don’t have to rely on an inferior camera when doing so.

Vivo isn’t the first company with this idea — the Nubia X also features two screens and no front camera.

But the Vivo Nex Dual Display certainly looks like a pretty strong implementation of the concept. It features a 6.4 inch, 2340 x 1080 pixel Super AMOLED display on the front and a second 5.5 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel AMOLED screen on the back.

In addition to serving as a “mirror” when you’re snapping pictures, the rear screen can also be used as a touchpad that gives you access to virtual buttons while gaming, among other things.

There are three rear cameras:

  • 12MP primary camera with f/1.79 aperture
  • 2MP f/1.8 camera
  • Time of Flight 3D camera for face unlock and distance measurement

Like most phones with decent cameras, the Vivo NEX Dual Display has an LED flash, but there’s also a “Lunar Ring” that can provide light when you snap a photo or glow to let you know about incoming notifications.

If you don’t want to look at the back of the phone to unlock it, you can also use an in-display fingerprint sensor on the front of the screen.

Other features include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, 10GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a 3,500 mAh battery, an Android 9 Pie software.

The phone has dual SIM support and a headphone jack, but no NFC or microSD card reader

The phone is available for pre-order in China for about $720.

via GSM Arena and The Verge

4
Leave a Reply

avatar
3 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
4 Comment authors
GeorgeCBoloMKXXVIIITobi Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Tobi
Guest
Tobi
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

That looks amazing, very nicely done

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
BoloMKXXVIII
Guest
BoloMKXXVIII
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

“Other fatures include…” Oops.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
GeorgeC
Guest
GeorgeC
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Sigh… Lots of extra expense, engineering work, phone flipping… just to avoid adding a little bezel on top. I guess front-firing speakers are a “feature” that’s extinct now too along with LED notifications, quick access buttons (I know, this was long gone) and other user-friendly options.

As much as I’ve complained about 16:9 aspect ratios being too thin on computer-phones, they’re gone too… in a blink of an eye in favor of something even thinner.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Member
Aron Griffis
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

You could just use the back… no flipping, plenty of bezel… 😉

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
8 minutes ago