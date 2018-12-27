Samsung’s new Smart TVs will support keyboard and mouse input

The line between computers and… everything else keeps getting blurrier. The phone in your pocket is basically a computer. Your smart thermostat? It’s a specialized computer. And your smart TV that can stream content from Netflix and YouTube? Computer.

But it’s easy to forget that because you don’t usually interact with those devices the same way you do a Windows or Mac PC.

Pick up one of Samsung’s new smart TVs next year though, and you’ll be able to use a mouse and keyboard to interact with supported apps — like a web browser.

That’s thank to a new feature Samsung calls “Remote Access,” which will let you use PC input devices to control your TV.

Open a web browser and you’ll be able to stream content from sites that may not have apps. Or you can just surf the web the same way you would on any other device to shop, play games, read the news, or use social media services.

You can also wireless connect to a PC in another room, allowing you to remotely control that PC through your TV. This would allow you to basically use Windows apps and games on a TV with a mouse and keyboard without having to plug your computer into the TV with an HDMI cable.

The Remote Access feature comes via a partnership with virtual desktop/virtualization company VMWare and odds are that we’ll hear more about it when Samsung unveils its 2019 Smart TV lineup at CES in January.