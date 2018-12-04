Liliputing

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus leaked: Dual front cameras make a hole in the screen

at by 6 Comments

Smartphones with notches in the display are old hat… and now phone makers appear to be in a race to bring the first phone with a hole in the display to market.

Huawei and Vivo are both expected to announce smartphones this month with holes in their displays for the front-facing camera. And after teasing a similar design last month, it looks like Samsung plans to adopt the hole approach soon.

The Samsung Galaxy A8S with a camera hole is probably going to be unveiled next week. And next year camera holes are coming to the company’s flagship phones: say hello to the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (allegedly).

A few different images are making the rounds. Samsung hasn’t officially confirmed them, so there’s a chance these pictures could be inaccurate or that Samsung could make some changes before it ships the phone.

But if you believe the leaks, what we’re looking at is a phone with a hole in the upper right corner of the display that’s large enough to fit two cameras.

In fact, it looks like the phone has a total of six cameras: two on the front and four on the back.

But what looks strange is a display that warps around the camera hole. There’s really no practical purpose to the tiny sliver of display above the camera cut-out. You can’t fit status bar notifications into that space. And any videos, photos, or other items shown on the display will just have a hole cut out of it unless Samsung implements a status bar the extends to the bottom of the hole… in which case, why not just stick with a notch or a bezel?

Anyway, with multiple companies working on hole-punch designs, it looks like this is going to be a trend in 2019, for better or worse. I guess if the phones sell well this design might stick around and if they don’t…. it won’t. But I wonder if whatever comes next will make any more sense.

On the bright side, rumor has it that the Galaxy S10 Plus will still have a headphone jack.

6
Leave a Reply

avatar
4 Comment threads
2 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
5 Comment authors
dudeTobi Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Member
Sean C
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

grain of salt

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Member
JP
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Why even have front cameras at all? I get that you want to take pictures of yourself, yet not everyone wants that. Samsung can drop the price $50 and remove the front cameras and have full screen all at once!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Member
Tacitus
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Because you don’t release a flagship phone with something that a lot of people use left off the check list. “Doesn’t have a front facing camera” would not be treated as a positive in reviews, even if it came with an all-screen display.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
dude
Guest
dude
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Tell that to the headphone jack

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
9 minutes ago
Tobi
Guest
Tobi
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

What if the hole punch design evolves to a see through display that can let the Cameras still take pictures, but display normal images.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Member
Tacitus
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

in which case, why not just stick with a notch or a bezel?

Aesthetics. The hole looks a lot more integrated into the screen than the various notches have done so far — kind of like a widget or badge that you often see in one corner of screens of all sizes these days. At first glance, it does look a lot better than a notch to me (and I not particularly worked up about notches in the first place).

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago