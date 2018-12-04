Razer’s smallest gaming laptop gains 4K display, discrete GPU options

The Razer Blade Stealth is the smallest notebook from gaming equipment maker Razer — and in the past the company has sacrificed a bit of power to make a thin and light laptop.

Up until now, the Razer Blade Stealth has been the only Razer laptop to ship without discrete graphics. Instead the idea was to let you use the computer as a portable notebook on the go and then connect it to an external graphics dock when you want to do some gaming at home.

Now Razer is refreshing the Blade Stealth with a new model featuring an updated design, slimmer screen bezels, and optional support for NVIDIA graphics for the first time.



The new Razer Blade Stealth is now available for $1400 and up, but the entry-level price doesn’t include discrete graphics.

Instead, what you get for that price is a 2.8 pound notebook with an Intel Core i7 Whiskey Lake processor an integrated Intel UHD 620 graphics.

Models with NVIDIA MX150 graphics sell for $1600 and up and feature the 25W version of NVIDIA’s mobile GPU with 4GB of RAM (most ultraportables with MX150 graphics use a 10W/2GB version of the chip).

It’s not the most powerful graphics processor around, but it should offer a significant boost over Intel UHD graphics for gaming on the go. And if you need more power you can still invest in an external graphics dock for use when you’re plugged in.

It’s worth noting that adding discrete graphics and/or a 4K display will increase the weight a little and may take a toll on battery life.

Each version of the laptop measures 12″ x 8.3″ x 0.6″ and features 4.9mm (0.2 inch) bezels on the sides of of the display.

The laptop has an anodized aluminum case, a backlit keyboard with RGB lighting, and the display features 100% sRGB color gamut. There’s a single Thunderbolt 3 port with 4 lanes of PCI Express, a USB 3.1 Type-C port, and two USB 3.1 Type-A ports. Above the screen there’s a 720p webcam and an infrared camera for Windows Hello face recognition.

Razer’s laptop has four speakers, a microphone array, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The whole thing is powered by a 53.1 Wh battery and the laptop charges via a 65W USB-C charger.

Every version of the notebook has an Intel Core i7-8565U processor and LPDDR3-2133 dual-channel memory. Unfortunately the RAM is fixed, which means that if you buy a model with 8GB of RAM there’s no option to upgrade — if you want 16GB of RAM you’ll have to pay for it up front.

Here are the three configuration options available at launch:

1080p display/8GB RAM/256GB M.2 SATA SSD/2.82 pounds for $1400

1080p display/16GB RAM/256GB PCIe M.2 SSD/2.89 pounds for $1600

2160p glossy touchscreen display/16GB RAM/512GB PCIe M.2 SSD/3.04 pounds for $1800

