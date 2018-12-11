OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition features 10GB RAM, faster charging, $699 price tag

The OnePlus 6T which was unveiled in October is the most powerful (and expensive) OnePlus smartphone to date… or at least it was until today when the company unveiled a new special edition model priced at $699.

The OnePlus 6T McLaren features a rear cover with design “inspired by McLaren” including a logo for the automotive company on the back of the phone and a black and orange USB charging cable.

You’re not just paying a premium for the design and logo on this phone though — it’s also the first OnePlus phone to feature 10GB of RAM and the company’s Warp Charge 30 fast-charging.

That means you can get a 50 percent charge by plugging in the phone for 20 minutes.

As for the extra RAM… it probably won’t make much of a difference, honestly. Theoretically extra RAM could help with multitasking or resource-intensive applications, but it’s not like the non-McLaren editions of this phone were slouches in the memory department.

The $549 model has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, or you can pay $579 for a version with 8GB/128GB or $629 for an 8GB/256GB version.

Then again that means you’re only paying $70 extra for the 10GB/256GB OnePlus 6T McLaren edition phone with a custom design, faster charging, and the extra RAM (whether you need it or not).

Like all other versions of the phone, the OnePlus 6T McLaren has a 6.4 inch, 2340 x 1080 pixel AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor and a waterdrop-style selfie camera notch. It has a 3,700 mAh battery, UFS 2.1 storage, 16MP + 20MP dual rear cameras, and Android 9 Pie software (with OxygenOS software).