Nokia 9 PureView specs leaked in promo video (5 cameras, Snapdragon 845 and Android One)

We’ve known for a while that HMD is working on a Nokia-branded smartphone with five rear cameras. But now we have a much better idea of what to expect from the upcoming Nokia 9 PureView thanks to a series of leaks.

Evan Blass posted a picture showing the front and back of the phone this weekend, and the folks at MySmartPrice followed up with a leaked promotional video that spills the beans on many of the phone’s features.

It’s still not exactly clear what each of the five cameras does and we don’t haven an official price or release date yet. But the Nokia 9 PureView certainly looks like an intriguing new entry into the smartphone space.

Here’s what we know so far. The phone has a 5.99 inch, quad HD display with support for HDR10 and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Under the hood it’s powered by a Qualcomm Snadpdragon 845 processor and the phone features 6GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage. It also supports wireless charging.

Like most other recent Nokia phones, the Nokia 9 PureView features Android One software. That means it’ll receive feature and security updates for at least two years.

The most unusual thing about the phone is obviously its camera system. There are five rear cameras with ZEISS optics that allow for things such as better low-light photography and the ability to adjust depth-of-field after you’ve snapped a photo.

Yes, I know it kind of looks like the phone has seven camera holes on the back, but one of those circles houses an LED flash and the other is likely some sort of sensor (or maybe it’s just for show because the design looks nicer with six holes instead of six).

HMD is expected to officially unveil the new phone in the next month or two.