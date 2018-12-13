MediaTek launches Helio P90 processor with emphasis on AI and augmented reality

MediaTek’s latest Helio P-series processor for smartphones and other mobile devices in an octa-core chip with PowerVR graphics, support for devices with up to a 48MP camera and display resolutions up to 2520 x 1080.

But the key features setting the MediaTek Helio P90 apart from its processor is the APU 2.0 AI processing unit which the company says makes the new chip 4X more powerful than the Helio P60 or P70 when it comes to tasks involving artificial intelligence.

That includes things like post-tracking that enables things like Augmented Reality avatars that move when you move, apps that watch your stance while playing sports to provide analysis and suggestions, and better low-light photography.

MediaTek says it’s also been working with Google to optimize the chip’s performance for augmented reality experiences such as ARCore and Google Lens.

As AnandTech notes, MediaTek changed the way it arranges the processors 8 CPU cores. Instead of big.LITTLE design with four lower-power cores and four higher-power cores, the P90 has two 2.2 GHz ARM Cortex-A75 CPU cores and six 2 GHz Cortex-A55 cores.

That means it should offer stronger single-core performance than the Helio P60 or P70, but it may not be quite as powerful for multi-threaded tasks.

That said, upgrades to the GPU and APU should lead to significantly better graphics and machine learning performance. And MediaTek has also uploaded the 4G LTE modem to support download speeds up to 600 Mbps (up from 300 Mbps).

Here’s a run-down of some of the P90’s key specs:

2 x 2.2 GHz ARM Cortex-A75 CPU cores

6 x 2 GHz ARM Cortex-55 CPU cores

970 MHz PowerVR GM 9446 GPU

Support for up to 8GB of LPDDR4x-1866 dual channel RAM

Support for UFS 2.1 storage

Up to 48MP 24 + 16MP cameras

Up to 2520 x 1080 pixel displays

4G LTE Cat-12 DL and Cat-13 UL

802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and FM Radio support

