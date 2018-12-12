Lightweight LG Gram 17 and LG Gram 2-in-1 to debut at CES

As expected, LG is going to bring two new members of the LG Gram line of thin and light laptops to CES in January.

The LG Gram 2-in-1 is a 2.5 pound convertible tablet-style notebook with a 14 inch display, while the LG Gram 17 may be the lightest notebook ever to feature a 17 inch display, weighing just under 3 pounds.

Liliputing first reported on the new laptops when we received a tip with a set of images a few weeks ago, but now LG has issued a press release officially introducing the new LG Gram computers.

Both laptops feature slim-bezel designs, 72 Wh batteries, fingerprint sensors, MIL-STD=810g tested designs, and backlit keyboards.

Both are also available with 8th-gen Intel Core processors, 8GB to 16GB of RAM, and 256GB to 512GB of solid state storage.

The LG Gram 2-in-1 features a 1080p IPS touchscreen display with Corning Gorilla Glass, a Wacom pen, and a set of ports including a USB 3.1 Type-C port, two USB 3..1 ports, a microSD card reader, an HDMI port, and a headset jack.

It measures 12.8″ x 8.3″ x 0.7″ and the convertible laptop is available in a single color option: dark silver.

LG’s Gram 17 will be available in white or dark silver and it’s a 15″ x 10.5″ x 0.7″ laptop with a Thunderbolt 3/USB-C port, three USB 3.1 ports, HDMI microSD, and headset jacks. It has a 2560 x 1600 pixel IPS display with 965 sRGB color gamut.

While the Gram 17 is a larger laptop, it’s still pretty small compared to other laptops with such a large display. LG says it’s managed to fit a 17 inch display into a laptop the size of a typical 15.6 inch model. There’s also a numeric keypad on the right side of the keyboard.