Liliputing

LG Gram 2-in-1 thin and light laptop coming soon

at by 2 Comments

We have more details about the new LG Gram 2-in-1 laptop, thanks to Best Buy.

Just a few days after we posted the first image of the upcoming 14 inch convertible notebook, Best Buy put up a web page showing that a model with an Intel Core i7-8565U processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of solid state storage will sell for $1500.

Update: The Best Buy web page has been taken down.

There’s no word on the release date, but LG has a habit of announcing new LG Gram laptops a week or two ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show and beginning to sell them sometime in the following months.

For the most part, the Best buy listing is in keeping with what we already knew about the laptop, but now we have more details about the spec sheet, and it turns out the notebook will weigh 2.53 pounds, which makes it a little lighter than expected (I’d initially heard it would be a 2.6 pound notebook).

Here’s a run-down of the specs and features:

  • 14 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel touchscreen display + 360 degree hinge
  • Wacom AES 2.0 pen
  • Intel Core i7-8565U processor
  • 16GB DDR4-2400 memory
  • 512GB SSD
  • Fingerprint reader
  • 2 x USB 3.1 Type-A ports
  • 1 USB 3.1 Type-C port
  • HDMI
  • Headphone jack
  • Gigabit WiFi
  • USB C to Ethernet adapter
  • microSD card reader
  • Backlit keyboard
  • 12″ x 8.3″ x 0.7″
  • 2.53 pounds

The laptop has a magnesium alloy case, relatively slim screen bezels, and a webcam located above the display.

The LG Gram lineup has been around for a few years, and typically features thin and light notebooks that weigh… about a kilogram (2.2 pounds). LG has been stretching the name recently to include slightly heavier machines, but even the upcoming LG Gram 17 weighs less than 3 pounds, showing that the company has remained surprisingly consistent with its commitment to lightweight, portable notebooks with a variety of screen sizes.

But the LG Gram 2-in-1 is the company’s first convertible tablet-style model, and at 2.5 pounds, it’s one of the lightest 14 inch convertibles around.

2
Leave a Reply

avatar
2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
sam Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Member
JoeTheMusician
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Looks good, but no Thunderbolt, alas!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
sam
Guest
sam
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

On the home page of Liliputing,
while using Google Chrome browser on Win 10,
an ad covered the content of this article.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago