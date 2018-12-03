LG Gram 2-in-1 thin and light laptop coming soon

We have more details about the new LG Gram 2-in-1 laptop, thanks to Best Buy.

Just a few days after we posted the first image of the upcoming 14 inch convertible notebook, Best Buy put up a web page showing that a model with an Intel Core i7-8565U processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of solid state storage will sell for $1500.

Update: The Best Buy web page has been taken down.

There’s no word on the release date, but LG has a habit of announcing new LG Gram laptops a week or two ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show and beginning to sell them sometime in the following months.

For the most part, the Best buy listing is in keeping with what we already knew about the laptop, but now we have more details about the spec sheet, and it turns out the notebook will weigh 2.53 pounds, which makes it a little lighter than expected (I’d initially heard it would be a 2.6 pound notebook).

Here’s a run-down of the specs and features:

14 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel touchscreen display + 360 degree hinge

Wacom AES 2.0 pen

Intel Core i7-8565U processor

16GB DDR4-2400 memory

512GB SSD

Fingerprint reader

2 x USB 3.1 Type-A ports

1 USB 3.1 Type-C port

HDMI

Headphone jack

Gigabit WiFi

USB C to Ethernet adapter

microSD card reader

Backlit keyboard

12″ x 8.3″ x 0.7″

2.53 pounds

The laptop has a magnesium alloy case, relatively slim screen bezels, and a webcam located above the display.

The LG Gram lineup has been around for a few years, and typically features thin and light notebooks that weigh… about a kilogram (2.2 pounds). LG has been stretching the name recently to include slightly heavier machines, but even the upcoming LG Gram 17 weighs less than 3 pounds, showing that the company has remained surprisingly consistent with its commitment to lightweight, portable notebooks with a variety of screen sizes.

But the LG Gram 2-in-1 is the company’s first convertible tablet-style model, and at 2.5 pounds, it’s one of the lightest 14 inch convertibles around.