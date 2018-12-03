LG Gram 17 is a big laptop that weighs less than 3 pounds

As expected, LG is launching its first thin-and-light laptop with a 17 inch display… and as far as I can tell the upcoming LG Gram 17 is the first notebook from any company to feature such a large screen while weighing less than 3 pounds.
According to a listing on Best Buy’s website, an LG Gram 17 laptop with an Intel Core i7-8565U processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB solid state drive will sell for $1700 and despite the large display, the computer weighs just 2.95 pounds and measures just 0.7 inches thick.
Update: Unsurprisingly, Best Buy has taken down its web page.
It has a 2560 x 1600 pixel display, a fingerprint reader, and a backlit keyboard that features a numeric keypad on the right side.
Ports include a USB Type-C port, three USB 3.1 Type-A ports, a headset jack, an HDMI port, and a microSD card reader. Yes, I also think it’s strange that it’s not a full-sized SD card reader, given the size of the laptop.
Thanks to the Intel Whiskey Lake processor, the notebook also supports Gigabit WiFi, and the notebook comes with a USB-C to Ethernet adapter for wired connections. There’s also an HD webcam and microphone above the screen.
LG claims the laptop supports up to 19.5 hours of battery life — but the company tends to measure battery life using the most generous measures possible, so I’d expect real-world results to be around half that, at best… but that would still be pretty impressive for a 3 pound laptop with a 17 inch display.
That said, the LG Gram 17 is closer in size to what you would have expected from a 15.6 inch notebook a few years ago — it has pretty slim bezels around the display, allowing LG to cram that big screen into a notebook that measures 15″ x 10.5″ x 0.7″. The magnesium alloy case also probably helps keep the weight down.
thanks Ryry!
Big screen. Small keyboard.
Why no number pad?
There is a number pad.
Ooops. You are right. I’m so used to the gap on my Dells I didn’t look hard enough.
Let’s also hope that Lg solved the structural integrity issue that was apparent in some (not all) of the past models reviewed. The problem with going for this extreme thin and light “supremacy”, some compromises are definitely inevitable.
And it seems like they’s still not too keen on selling these Gram rigs outside of NA/EU yes?