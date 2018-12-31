LAPSCREEN is a thin & light portable display for phones, laptops, and tablets

Dual-screen laptops have never really taken off in a big way, but there are a handful of portable monitors designed to let you connect a second screen when you’re working on the go. But the LAPSCREEN may be the thinnest and lightest to date.

The 12.5 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel displays are a little smaller than an A4 sheet of paper, measure just 8mm (0.3 inches) thick at their thickest point and half that at their thinnest, and weigh as little as 200 grams (7 ounces).

The screens should be available in January for about $200 and up.

The LAPSCREEN measures 282mm x 210mm (11.1″ x 8.3″) and comes in two versions: the starting price gets you a non-touch model or you can spend $300 to snag a touchscreen version that weighs a bit more.

While there are certainly more affordable portable monitors (you could buy a standalone laptop for $300), I haven’t seen any others that are this compact.

One thing you sacrifice for the thin & light design? A stand. While you can mount one of the displays to a stand if you want to view it vertically, the displays naturally lie flat on a table on their own.

The LAPSCREEN displays support power and data delivered by USB Type-C, so you can connect a laptop, tablet, or smartphone with a single cable. There’s also an HDMI port or you can use an adapter to connect devices with DisplayPort, mini DisplayPort, VGA, or DVI output.

In an interview with Charbax from ARMDevices, the creator of the LAPSCREEN shows as many as four LAPSCREENS plugged into a single MacBook, either via four USB-C cables or via a combination of cables and adapters — including a wireless display.