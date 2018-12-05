Intel NUC roadmap shows octa-core mini PCs are on the way

Intel’s NUC line of computers are tiny desktops that generally have laptop-class processors. But laptop processors are getting pretty powerful these days, and so are NUCs.

The Bean Canyon model I’ve got on my review desk features a 28W processor with surprisingly strong performance. The Hades Canyon line of NUCs are even more powerful — with Intel Kaby Lake-G chips featuring AMD graphics.

Now it looks like Intel is planning to launch a few new NUC models in the next year or two, including the first to feature 45 watt processors with up to 8 CPU cores (and 16 threads).

The news comes courtesy of a set of leaked product roadmaps. In a nutshell, here’s what they tell us to expect in the next year or so:

“Islay Canyon” NUC with 15 watt, quad-core “Whiskey Lake-U” chips and AMD Radeon 540X graphics – early 2019

“Frost Canyon” NUC with 25 watt, quad-core “Comet Lake-U” chips and Intel UHD graphics – mid to late 2019

“Ghost Canyon” NUC with 45 watt, quad-core, hexa-core, or octa-core “Coffee Lake-H” chips and Intel UHD graphics – late 2019 or early 2020.

As with any leaked product roadmap, it’s probably a good idea to take those details with a grain of salt. But given the direction Intel has been taking with its mini PC lineup, there’s nothing implausible in the descriptions.

via VideoCards