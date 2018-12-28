How to reset Windows on a One Mix Yoga (or One Mix 2S)

One Netbook‘s One Mix Yoga line of handheld computers are pocket-sized notebooks with small (and cramped) keyboards, touchscreen displays, 360-degree hinges, and optional support for a pen.

After having tested the One Mix Yoga and One Mix 2S Yoga this year, I’m giving away the demo units the folks at GeekBuying sent me to review. But I noticed something a little strange when I went to reset the computers.

Normally it’s pretty easy to reset a Windows 10 computer so that it erases all your personal files and settings and leaves you with a clean install. All you have to do is choose the “Reset this PC” utility in the System settings and follow the instructions. But that doesn’t work with One Netbook’s little computers. You’ll get an error message letting you know there’s no installation media.

Fortunately it’s actually pretty easy to reset these systems.

Here’s all you need to do:

Turn off the computer. Press the power button for a few seconds to turn on the PC. Press the Fn + F7 keys when the power indicator LED light illuminates. You should see an option that says “Other Boot Item” if you’re using the One Mix Yoga or “UEFI OS (FORESEE 256GB SSD) if you’re using the One Mix 2S Yoga. Make sure that option is highlighted and then press Enter. You’ll see a loading screen, the system will reboot, and you’ll be taken to a new menu that has four options. The one you want is “Restoration the factory system,” which is basically a poor translation of “restore the factory system image.” It should be labeled A, so just type A and then hit Enter. If you want to go back you can also reboot, shutdown, or exit from this menu.

That’s it. The computer will take a few minutes to format the disk, delete your data, and restore a clean Windows 10 image.

The next time you turn on the computer it’ll ask you to go through the Windows setup process again.

I’m not entirely sure why One Netbook decided to implement a custom factory reset option rather than use the one that’s built into Windows 10. But it does run pretty quickly on the One Mix 2S Yoga. The process takes about twice as long on the One Mix Yoga, presumably due to the slower processor and slower storage.

via One Netbook