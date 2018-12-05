HMD launches the $450 Nokia 8.1 smartphone with Snapdragon 710 processor

HMD’s latest Nokia-branded smartphone is one of the first devices to feature Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 710 processor. It’s a chip that splits the difference between the chip maker’s 800-series premium processors and 600-series chips for more affordable devices. So it shouldn’t be surprising that the new Nokia 8.1 smartphone is priced somewhere in between — it should be available soon in select markets for 399 Euros, which is about $450.

The rest of the phones specs, features, and design make it look like a potentially attractive alternative to modern flagships, with their ever-increasing price tags.

For example, the phone has 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, a 3,500 mAh battery, 18W fast charging support,12MP + 13MP rear cameras, a 20MP front-facing camera, Bluetooth 5.0, and a case made from 6000 series aluminum.

The Nokia 8.1 features a 6.2 inch FHD+ display and a few features which are becoming less common on modern smartphones including a 3.5mm headphone jack and a microSD card reader (with support for cards up to 400GB).

The phone is also an Android One device, which means that it should get regular feature and security updates for at least a few years.

HMD says the phone will be available this month in Europe, India and some other markets. There’s no word on if or when it will be available in the United States, but most of HMDs Nokia phones have made their way to the US so there’s no reason to think this model will be the exception.

via Android Central and GSM Arena