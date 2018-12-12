GPD MicroPC is a tiny $299 laptop aimed at IT Pros, coming in 2019

GPD has has been making pocket-sized Windows computers for a few years, starting with the GPD Win line of handheld gaming PCs and then expanding to the GPD Pocket line of tiny Windows laptops.
Now GPD is getting ready to launch a new category of device. The GPD MicroPC is the company’s most affordable Windows PC to date, and also its most niche.
It’s a little clamshell computer with HDMI, USB, and Ethernet ports… and a Serial port and a rugged design. The idea is that it’s a computer that could be used by network engineers, sys admins, and other folks who need those features. But with an expected price tag of $299, I suspect it might also appeal to other mobile PC enthusiasts when it goes up for order in a few months.
GPD plans to run a crowdfunding campaign for the GPD MicroPC starting some time around February 15, 2019. We should have more details closer to that time, but here’s what we know about the GPD MicroPC so far:
- 6 inch display
- Intel Celeron N4100 quad-core “Gemini Lake” processor
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB M.2 2242 SSD
- 3 USB 3.0 Type-A ports
- 1 USB Type-C port (charging and data)
- HDMI
- RJ45/Ethernet
- Serial Port
- microSD card reader
- Backlit keyboard
- 6,200 mAh battery
There’s also a physical switch that lets you turn off the fan when running lightweight applications, or turn it on when you need additional cooling power.
While GPD’s Pocket line of mini computers had small pointing sticks or optical touch sensors, the MicroPC has a larger touchpad. There’s not really room to place it below the keyboard though, so it’s in the upper right corner, with left and right-click buttons on the left. That leads to an unusual design for the number keys, with two rows of numbers to the right of the keyboard.
The GPD MicroPC weighs about 1 pound (440 grams), and it’s said to feature a semi-rugged design so that it can take a bit of a beating when thrown around in a bag with some other gear. There’s also a hole in the case that’s specifically designed to let you install an optional wrist strap.
Unfortunately it’s expected to be available in limited quantities – GPD says it only plans to make 2,000 units for now, because it was only able to obtain enough processors for that many devices.
I think what would make this the perfect product for me is if it had a VGA in and the ability to connect the keyboard and touchpad via usb to a server. That way I can use it as a mobile crash cart and also use it as a PC.
Well this is a very specific need and think that will ever be in a consumer product, since it is useful only for people that work on server maintenance.
But is possible to build something on your own, since there are usb displays that don’t need extra power source and in addition with a usb hub and a small factor keyboard you can have something like a laptop with no brain (which I believe is what you described).
That would be awesome and it doesn’t seem like it would be too hard to implement. Of course you could always combine this with a USB crashcart but they are expensive and the ones I have tried did not work very well.
Ruggedized and good battery life for $300? Man, if that thing had a high-quality touch-type keyboard that was comparable to a Gemini/Psion or an old HP Jornada, they’d find more than just one small niche for it.
I hope for a smaller UMPC, with slide keyboard and 5″ frameless display – USB C and MicroSDXC will be enough connectivity. Just make it thin/pocketable.
And if possible 4G modem..
Like a modern OQO/larger Fujitsu F-07C 😉
Those OQO’s were awesome, never knew about the Fujitsu’s.
However, I think you’re wrong. This thing is more reminiscent of the Sharp Zaurus line of devices.
http://i.ebayimg.com/images/i/321862487574-0-1/s-l1000.jpg
This GPD device is nothing like an OQO or the Fujitsu – but i really hope that they create something like those, instead of all these other devices.
Naw, this is basically a modern take of the Fujitsu U810 or U820.
PassMark of around 2314. Pass.
I’m running a dual core Gemini Lake on an Asus E203MA, a 1 kg netbook, and as long as the software is not wasting CPU cycles with runaway processes (Windows anti-malware, indexing, OneDrive syncing, etc.), it’s a pretty efficient and smooth experience. eMMC is barely used when Firefox caches with LPDDR4 memory. The modern GPU and mature drivers actually offload a lot of day to day processing, with crazy smooth .webm 4K video playback and Handbrake transcoding performance. I just keep it running in my backpack when downloading podcasts and news via Calibre ebook, and the battery barely drains 5% over an hour. Upgrading to the quad core GPD someday will be great, with the 440g weight a real draw. Wondering what the battery capacity is though, the Asus’ weighs in at 38Wh. Its 35Wh power brick is tiny, similar in size to the 12 Watt HP Stream 7 PSU,… Read more »
Man I can say, for a SysAdmin it is indeed very useful for on-the-go needs. It can fit in your pocket and $300 is okay price if the user experience is not laggy.
I hope to see more UMPCs like this for this price tag.
> 6,200 mAh battery
At what voltage?
Assuming the same 3.8V as on Pocket 2, it translates into 23,5Wh.
As nothing in the hardware suggest significant (like 1-2 watts) lower energy consumption, we’re looking at slightly less than 4 hours of active usage.
I’m afraid, as much as I love these things, most probably I’ll have to pass.
I do not see the delete key in any of the pictures. It is a pretty important key for windows
It has a Backspace key. Usually these can use the combination of FN+Backspace for Delete.
This was the computer I wanted when I bought my GPD Pocket.
But can it play Crysis?
There’s actually an entry in userbenchmark for a gemini lake LP GPU, it scored a 7% I believe, about a 50% increase from the gpd pocket 2 if the benchmark is to be believed