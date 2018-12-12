GPD MicroPC is a tiny $299 laptop aimed at IT Pros, coming in 2019

GPD has has been making pocket-sized Windows computers for a few years, starting with the GPD Win line of handheld gaming PCs and then expanding to the GPD Pocket line of tiny Windows laptops.

Now GPD is getting ready to launch a new category of device. The GPD MicroPC is the company’s most affordable Windows PC to date, and also its most niche.

It’s a little clamshell computer with HDMI, USB, and Ethernet ports… and a Serial port and a rugged design. The idea is that it’s a computer that could be used by network engineers, sys admins, and other folks who need those features. But with an expected price tag of $299, I suspect it might also appeal to other mobile PC enthusiasts when it goes up for order in a few months.

GPD plans to run a crowdfunding campaign for the GPD MicroPC starting some time around February 15, 2019. We should have more details closer to that time, but here’s what we know about the GPD MicroPC so far:

6 inch display

Intel Celeron N4100 quad-core “Gemini Lake” processor

4GB RAM

128GB M.2 2242 SSD

3 USB 3.0 Type-A ports

1 USB Type-C port (charging and data)

HDMI

RJ45/Ethernet

Serial Port

microSD card reader

Backlit keyboard

6,200 mAh battery

There’s also a physical switch that lets you turn off the fan when running lightweight applications, or turn it on when you need additional cooling power.

While GPD’s Pocket line of mini computers had small pointing sticks or optical touch sensors, the MicroPC has a larger touchpad. There’s not really room to place it below the keyboard though, so it’s in the upper right corner, with left and right-click buttons on the left. That leads to an unusual design for the number keys, with two rows of numbers to the right of the keyboard.

The GPD MicroPC weighs about 1 pound (440 grams), and it’s said to feature a semi-rugged design so that it can take a bit of a beating when thrown around in a bag with some other gear. There’s also a hole in the case that’s specifically designed to let you install an optional wrist strap.

Unfortunately it’s expected to be available in limited quantities – GPD says it only plans to make 2,000 units for now, because it was only able to obtain enough processors for that many devices.

via Deen0X and /r/gpdwin