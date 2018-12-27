Google Pixel 3 Lite phones may be coming to America in early 2019

Russian bloggers have been posting details about a few unannounced Google Pixel 3 “Lite” phones for the past month or so, but so far we haven’t seen any details about if or when you’ll actually be able to buy one.

Now Android Police reports that the Google Pixel 3 Lite and Pixel 3 XL Lite are expected to launch in the United States “in early spring 2019.”

Pricing details aren’t available yet, but the phones will be available from Verizon. Odds are they’ll work with other carriers as well, but it’s unclear if you’ll be able to buy one from another wireless provider.

The Pixel 3 Lite smartphones are expected to be mid-range devices with less powerful processors and less storage than Google’s latest flagships… but they’ll have the same camera hardware and software and they should receive regular feature and security updates from Google for at least a few years.

That would make them the first mid-range devices to wear the “Pixel” name. While Google has sold affordable phones before (think the Google Nexus 5 or Nexus 5X, for example), the company’s 1st, 2nd, and 3rd-gen Pixel phones have all been high-end devices with high starting prices.

Specs for the new Lite phones are expected to include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 or 710 processor, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and notch-free displays with roughly 2:1 aspect ratios.

The larger model will have a 6 inch display and the smaller model has a 5.5 inch screen. Both have the same 12MP rear camera found on the higher-priced Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.