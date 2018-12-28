Essential Phone is essentially discontinued… but new “mobile product” is in the works

The Essential Phone was the first smartphone to ship with a notch in the display and it was the first phone from the startup created by Android founder Andy Rubin. It was also not exactly a huge success in the market, and the company’s had a bit of a rough year… but that hasn’t stopped Essential from offering timely software and security updates — my wife’s Essential PH-1 often gets Android updates before my Pixel 2.

Anyway, it looks like Essential is ready to move on to new things — the company has discontinued the Essential PH-1, but the company isn’t throwing in the towel just yet — Essential has released a statement promising that the company will continue to support its first phone while working on new products.

Earlier today Droid Life noted that the Essential Phone is out of stock at the Essential website and at most other stores. Now Android Police and 9to5Google have both posted articles with a statement from Essential confirming that the phone is sold out and that it will not be restocked.

The company says “we are now hard at work on our next mobile product and will continue to sell accessories and provide speedy software updates and customer support to our existing community.”

Rumor has it Essential is developing a phone that uses AI to respond to phone calls and text messages for you, but it’s unclear if that’s the “next mobile product” mentioned in the statement of if the company is working on something else.

Meanwhile, Essential also recently laid off nearly a third of its workforce, which is bound to have an impact on the company’s operations moving forward.