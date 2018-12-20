eduArdo board helps you jump right in to Arduino development

It can be hard to decide on a specific dev board if you’re just getting started with Arduino development. There are a ton of interesting boards out there, after all.

The eduArdu isn’t just another Arduino copycat. It’s a sort of all-in-one development package that’s bursting at the seams with functionality.

An ATMega32U4 AVR microcontroller provides the computing muscle, just like it does for the Arduino Leonardo board. From there, eduArdu adds a built-in microphone and buzzer, a thumbstick and six buttons, an IR receiver and an IR transmitter, and RGB and status LEDs.

Then there are the sensors. The eduArdo is equipped with sensors for temperature, passive infrared (for motion detection projects), light, and distance (using ultrasound).

Want to experiment with servo motors? The board has a pair of connectors for those, too. It also has a UEXT connector so you can tinker with serial interfaces.

You can even put on a sound and light show with nothing more than the board itself, thanks to is 8×8 LED grid and integrated buzzer. For stationary projects the eduArdo accepts 5V power via a micro USB connector. When portability is a must, you can hook up a lithium-polymer battery to the onboard connector.



A makeymakey-style fruit keyboard, built with eduArdo

The board itself goes for €15 (about $17 at today’s exchange) direct from Olimex. They also offer a quick start kit that includes a 1400mAh battery pack, USB cable, a handful of alligator cables for making quick connections, and a few other goodies to get your projects rolling. The kit is priced at €30 ($35).

Olimex also provides full hardware schematics and CAD files for the board as well as a ton of ready-to-use code. You can find it all over on the eduArdo GitHub project page.

via CNX Software