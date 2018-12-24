Desktop OLED monitors are coming soon thanks to JOLED

It’s easy enough to find a smartphone or television that features an OLED panel. Something in the 20 to 30-inch range that you could hook up to your PC is another story.

Thanks to a new joint venture that’s about to change. Japan Display, Panasonic, and Sony teamed up to form JOLED, and they’re ready to show off the results of their collaboration.

The group recently revealed a trio of desktop-friendly OLED displays at an electronics fair in Japan. The largest measures 27 inches (pictured above) and the other two are both 21.6-inch models.

As you may be able to see on the specification card below the display, the 27-inch features a 4K OLED panel. As for the smaller models, they sport 1080p and 4K panels.

One of the first monitors to ship using JOLED’s new panels will be the Asus Proart PQ22UC. It boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and covers the full DCI-P3 color gamut. This particular monitor isn’t likely to end up on your shopping list unless your a graphics professional. It’s expected to sell for “thousands of Euros” according to Guru3D.

It’s great to see that someone has gotten the ball rolling, but it could still be a long time until OLED displays hit even an ethusiast-friendly price point. Then there’s the issue of OLED burn-in.

On a constantly-changing, dynamic display it’s not as big a concern. On something that can be as static as your Windows, Mac, or Linux desktop, however, it could be a real problem.

Don’t forget, manufacturers tend to consider burn-in or “image retention” a natural thing for OLED displays. They’re not likely to cover either issue under a warranty claim. Until these things change, you’ll have to weigh a desktop OLED’s stunning picture quality and blazing-fast switching times against the proven reliability of an LCD.