B&N launches a new $50 NOOK 7″ tablet

Two years after launching a $50 Android tablet with a 7 inch display, Barnes & Noble is back with a new model.

The 2018 NOOK 7″ Tablet is now available from B&N online and in stores for $50. For the most part the new model looks identical to its predecessor, but the 2018 model does have twice as much storage.

The NOOK 7″ Tablet features a 7 inch, 1024 x 600 pixel IPS display, 16GB of storage, and a microSD card reader with support for cards up to 128GB.

It supports dual-band WiFi, but tops out at 802.11n speeds.

Other features include a 3.5mm headphone jack, a micro USB 2.0 port, a 2MP rear camera, and a VGA front-facing camera.

The tablet measures 7.4″ x 4.2″ x 0.4″ and B&N says you should get up to 7 hours of battery life while watching videos and web browsing.

Clearly this isn’t the only $50 tablet on the market — it competes with Amazon’s entry-level Fire tablet which also has a 7 inch, 1024 x 600 pixel display. But the NOOK 7″ Tablet has a few things going for it.

First, it ships with something closer to stock Android software, complete with access to the Google Play Store. Second, the $50 price tag doesn’t include ads on the lock screen that you have to pay to remove. Third, you can get in-store support by visiting a Barnes & Noble store. And now there’s a fourth advantage — the NOOK 7″ tablet has twice as much built-in storage as an entry-level Fire tablet.

That said, Amazon has a more complete family of tablets than B&N. While the bookseller recently launched a $130 tablet with a 10.1 inch display, Barnes & Noble doesn’t have anything to compete with Amazon’s $80 Fire HD 8 tablet or the company’s Kids Edition range of devices.

I still have my Nook HD7 somewhere in a drawer or storage tub. The battery is completely shot now, but that was a great device for years because of its high resolution, build quality, low weight, and lack of cameras. And they were MicroSD expandable, back in the days when the higher-end Amazon tablets weren’t.

Steve
Steve
What’s a good alternative specifically for the $50 7″ Amazon Fire/B&N Nook tablet for those not in the US/not in an Amazon country?

Kyle
I’d say the closest alternative I’ve seen is the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 7″ that you can get for around $100

Jerry
I love my Samsung Tab E 9.6 and have seen the 7″ as low as $70 in the states. Would that be an option for you?

Steve
Steve
Kyle, Jerry,

Which year’s model do you mean? This one? https://www.samsung.com/us/mobile/tablets/all-other-tablets/samsung-galaxy-tab-a-7-0-8gb-wi-fi-black-sm-t280nzkaxar/
MSRP of $130, similar street price in Europe. That’s a different beast.

The Nook and fire 7″ retail for $50 with street prices often lower, with regular discounts. At least for the Amazon fire for sure.

I’m not looking for a resolution larger than 1024×600 (that’s perfectly fine for my video needs), but I want an IPS display. And Bluetooth. And not much else. Maybe something hackable (my other interest is just fooling around/hacking with a few very basic apps).

To be honest I feel adventurous and would be curious which Chinese OEMs produce the Amazon and B&N tablets and buy tablets from them with their own branding directly from China/AliExpress. any tips? I’d like something usable for this price point. Just for the kick of it; why not?

Jerry
I was thinking this one, Steve. https://www.samsung.com/us/mobile/tablets/all-other-tablets/samsung-galaxy-tab-e-lite-7-0-8gb-wi-fi-white-sm-t113ndwaxar/. I have a larger model and really like it.

Try the Chinese mail order shops for a local brand.

Jerry
Steve, I meant this one – https://www.samsung.com/us/mobile/tablets/all-other-tablets/samsung-galaxy-tab-e-lite-7-0-8gb-wi-fi-white-sm-t113ndwaxar/

Bret
It’s good that B&N has updated the Nook 7 with 16GB. My 2016 Nook 7 with 8GB and Android 6.0 has so little free space, I have to uninstall every single 3rd party app to do an update.

sam
sam
The Kindle Fire HD 8 can take up to a 400 GB microSDXC,
so it’s miles ahead in my book (pun intended).

Delib
Delib
Does anyone know who actually makes these, or is it just generically Foxconn?

