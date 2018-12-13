Asus shifts its smartphone strategy to gamers and power users

Taiwanese computer company Asus has been making smartphones for years, but despite a few innovative designs over the years, they haven’t really done much to stand out in a crowded market.

This year the company launched its most distinctive (and expensive) phone yet: the ROG Phone with an emphasis on gaming. And it looks like we can expect to see more Asus phones in this vein in the future.

Asus has announced a major restructuring that involves the resignation of Asus CEO Jerry Shen and a shift in strategy.

Rather than continue trying to grab a significant share of the mainstream smartphone market, Asus plans to focus on smartphones for gamers and power users.

While smartphone gaming is incredibly popular, there are only a handful of phones designed explicitly for gaming in one way or another. There’s the Razer Phone line of devices with high screen refresh rates and big batteries. There’s Xiaomi’s Black Shark Gaming phones with a detachable controller. And there’s the ROG Phone with… a whole bunch of special features.

It’s unclear at this point just how much demand there is for these sorts of phones, but it sounds like Asus is banking on the idea that e-sports on phones will become a thing in the coming years.

As for Shen, he’s heading to a new company called iFast which is focused on the AI/IoT space.

