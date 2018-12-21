Liliputing

Archos reveals a pair of Alexa smart displays ahead of CES

at by 3 Comments

Like dozens of other manufacturers, Archos is packing its bags and heading to Las Vegas for CES 2019. The company will have plenty of new gear on display, some of which they’re obviously very excited about. So excited, in fact, that they couldn’t wait for CES to show it off.

Archos is expanding their lineup with a pair of new smart displays. Unlike the Archos Hello which launched this February with Google’s Smart Display platform running the show these new models will feature Alexa integration.

First up is the Mate 5. It features a 1.2GHz quad-core processor and (you guessed it!) a 5-inch full HD display, and dual 3W speakers It looks a bit like a chubby, oversized alarm clock. Archos says it will retail for $129 — which just happens to line up with Amazon’s own Echo Spot.

The other model is the Mate 7 (below), which ups clock speed to 1.3GHz, stretches the display another two inches, and upgrade to a pair of 10W speakers. All that adds just $20 to the MSRP. At $149, it could be an interesting alternative for folks who find the Echo Show to be a bit on the pricey side.

Other than the larger display, slightly faster processor, and more powerful speakers the hardware in the Mate 7 appears to be identical to what’s in the Mate 5. Both models come with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. A micro SD slot lets you add another 128GB. Each has a 5MP camera and a pair of microphones that utilize Synaptics’ far-field processing tech.

Privacy-minded users will appreciate that Archos has included a physical switch that can turn the microphones off. The Mate 5 and Mate 7 are also portable with power supplied by a 3000mAh battery when they’re not plugged in. Archos says that both are smart home bridges, though support for specific protocols like Zigbee or Z-Wave isn’t mentioned.

Archos plans to start shipping out review units on January 21st. As far as when you’ll be able to buy the Mate 5 and Mate, that’s less clear. The press release keeps things vague, pointing to some time during the first quarter of 2019.

3
Leave a Reply

avatar
3 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
toddBoloMKXXVIII Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
BoloMKXXVIII
Guest
BoloMKXXVIII
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Merry Christmas / Happy Holidays everyone!

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Member
Gregg H
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

It’s an Alexa Chumby. How cute. Too much money though.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
todd
Guest
todd
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

not bad. didn’t know Archos was still alive and kicking…

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 minutes ago