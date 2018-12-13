Amazon is selling Chromecast devices again (after a years-long absence)

Google’s Chromecast devices have long been some of the most affordable options for streaming internet video to a TV. But one thing you haven’t been able to easily do with a Chromecast is stream Amazon Video.

So in 2015 Amazon decided to stop selling Chromecast hardware in its store, instead continuing to offer its own Amazon Fire TV devices, Roku devices, and even Android TV devices — all of which support Amazon Video.

Last year Amazon and Google got into a bit of a fight over which of each company’s services would work on its competitor’s products. Ultimately Amazon announced it would start selling Chromecasts again… and a year later they’re finally available from Amazon.com.

You can currently pick up a 3rd-gen Chromecast for $35 or a Chromecast Ultra for $69 from Amazon. Those are the usual list prices for those devices, but now you can add them to the same cart as anything else you’re buying from Amazon, get free shipping if you’re a Prime member, or take advantage any other Amazon-related perks.

Interestingly the Chromecast Audio is nowhere to be seen.

Also missing in action? An official YouTube app for the Amazon Echo Show or Amazon Fire TV or an official Amazon Video app that supports streaming to a Chromecast.

via Android Police