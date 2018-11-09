Zotac’s smallest quad-core Gemini Lake PC up for pre-order for $220

The Zotac ZBOX PI335 pico is a desktop computer that’s smaller than most smartphones. It measures 4.5″ x 3″ x 0.8″, making it compact enough to slide in your pocket when you’re not using it.
Zotac’s been selling a model with an Intel Celeron N3350 Apollo Lake dual-core processor since last year. But earlier this year the company unveiled an updated version with a more powerful Celeron N4100 Gemini Lake quad-core chip.
Now it’s up for pre-order from B&H for $220. The new ZBOX PI3350 pico Gemini Lake should ship in mid-December.
Unlike some Zotac mini PCs, this isn’t a barebones kit. The computer ships with Windows 10 Home pre-installed and features 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage.
It’s not exactly a powerhouse, but the Celeron N4100 processor features Intel UHD 600 graphics and the computer should be able to handle 4K video playback.
If the built-in storage isn’t enough, there’s also a microSDXC card reader for removable storage.
The ZBOX PI335 pico has DisplayPort 1.2 and HDMI 2.0 ports, a USB 3.0 Type-C port, two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, a headset jack, a Gigabit Ethernet port, 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0.
It could be an interesting option for digital signage or point-of-sales systems, low-profile media center/media streaming systems, or just a small, inexpensive PC that you can travel with (assuming you’ll have access to a mouse, keyboard, and display wherever you’re going).
Zotac has also added a listing for a new PI225 pico Gemini Lake system to its website. At 3.8″ x 2.5″ x 0.3″, that model is even smaller and has fewer ports — there’s a microSDXC card reader, two USB Type-C ports, and a power jack but no HDMI or Ethernet.
The PI225 pico features a Celeron N4000 dual-core processor. There’s no word on the price or release date for the new PI225 pico yet.
via FanlessTech
Insufficient RAM and drive space for Win10 in my book.
It sounded good until I got to the part about where it only has 32GB of storage. Having the optional secondary storage (microSDXC) is good but not the same as having sufficient primary storage. 32GB is quite limited with Windows 10. 64GB is the least any respectable manufacturer should put in any Windows system.
Agreed. They should make it so you can bypass this relatively slow memory and add your own m.2 storage.