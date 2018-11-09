Zotac’s smallest quad-core Gemini Lake PC up for pre-order for $220

The Zotac ZBOX PI335 pico is a desktop computer that’s smaller than most smartphones. It measures 4.5″ x 3″ x 0.8″, making it compact enough to slide in your pocket when you’re not using it.

Zotac’s been selling a model with an Intel Celeron N3350 Apollo Lake dual-core processor since last year. But earlier this year the company unveiled an updated version with a more powerful Celeron N4100 Gemini Lake quad-core chip.

Now it’s up for pre-order from B&H for $220. The new ZBOX PI3350 pico Gemini Lake should ship in mid-December.

Unlike some Zotac mini PCs, this isn’t a barebones kit. The computer ships with Windows 10 Home pre-installed and features 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage.

It’s not exactly a powerhouse, but the Celeron N4100 processor features Intel UHD 600 graphics and the computer should be able to handle 4K video playback.

If the built-in storage isn’t enough, there’s also a microSDXC card reader for removable storage.

The ZBOX PI335 pico has DisplayPort 1.2 and HDMI 2.0 ports, a USB 3.0 Type-C port, two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, a headset jack, a Gigabit Ethernet port, 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0.

It could be an interesting option for digital signage or point-of-sales systems, low-profile media center/media streaming systems, or just a small, inexpensive PC that you can travel with (assuming you’ll have access to a mouse, keyboard, and display wherever you’re going).

Zotac has also added a listing for a new PI225 pico Gemini Lake system to its website. At 3.8″ x 2.5″ x 0.3″, that model is even smaller and has fewer ports — there’s a microSDXC card reader, two USB Type-C ports, and a power jack but no HDMI or Ethernet.

The PI225 pico features a Celeron N4000 dual-core processor. There’s no word on the price or release date for the new PI225 pico yet.

via FanlessTech