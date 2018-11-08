Zotac launches VR GO 2.0 gaming-PC-in-a-backpack

Apparently computers you wear like a backpack are still a thing. Two years after launching the Zotac VR GO gaming PC that you strap to your back while running virtual reality games and applications, Zotac is back with the VR GO 2.0.

The new model features an 8th-gen Intel Coffee Lake processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 graphics, dual hot swappable batteries, and an updated design that features Zotac’s SPECTRA 2.0 LED lighting effects, among other things.

The company hasn’t announced how much the VR GO 2.0 will cost or when you’ll be able to buy it, but I’m guessing a lot, and fairly soon.

The system is basically a compact gaming PC that weighs about 10.4 pounds and measures about 13.7″ x 11″ x 3.4″ and a harness that lets you wear the system on your back.

It has ports on the top to make it easy to plug in a VR headset, and foam padding for the shoulder straps to make the system easy to wear, as well as a back support system meant to provide a little breathing room for ventilation.

Under the hod, the computer has an Intel Core i7=8700T hexa-core processor, NVIDIA’s GTX 1070 graphics card, 16GB of DDR4 memory, a 240GB M.2 SSD, and a 2.5 inch drive bay for a hard drive or SSD.

Ports include:

6 USB 3.0 ports (3 on top, 3 on the side)

1 USB 3.1 Type-C port

2 HDMI 2.0 ports

1 DisplayPort 1.4

Gigabit Ethernet

SDXC card reader

Mic and headphone jacks

The system also supports 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0.

The VR GO 2.0 comes with two 86.4 Wh/6,000 mAh batteries that offer up to 1.5 hour of run time while gaming. You can swap out batteries on the fly without restarting the computer — just make sure you’ve got at least one fully charged battery inserted at all times. If you’ve got a few spare batteries, you could theoretically get many hours of run time by continuously charging and replacing batteries as they die.