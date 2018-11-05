Yongnuo YN450 is an Android-powered mirrorless camera

It’s been a while since we’ve seen a high-end camera powered by Android, but Chinese device maker Yongnuo seems to have a new one one the way.
The company’s new mirrorless camera supports interchangeable lenses and has a 16MP Four Thirds image sensor and support for RAW image capture and 4K video at 30 frames per second.
But what sets it apart from most mirrorless cameras is what’s behind the lens: the device features a 5 inch, 1080p touchscreen display where you’d normally see a viewfinder and it runs Android 7.1 software.
The camera is currently called the YN450, but Yonguo is running a contest to come up with a catchier name for the device.
While some specs still remain a mystery, here’s what we know so far:
- Qualcomm octa-core processor
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB built-in storage
- Support for up to 32GB of removable storage
- 4,000 mAh battery
- 3.5 mm headphone jack
- Dual mics for stereo sound capture
- 16MP Panasonic M4/3 CMOS image sensor
- Support for Canon EF DSLR lenses
- Dual LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 3G/4G and GPS support
There’s no word on when youll be able to buy the camera or how much it will cost. The support for Canon lenses is reassuring — when I first saw the brand name I was worried that you might be limited to using proprietary lenses.
If you’re wondering why you’d want a camera that runs Android, think about the ways you use a smartphone camera and then imagine doing the same things with higher-quality lenses. You could immediate crop or retouch photos without switching devices, share videos to social media or back up your camera roll to Google Photos, or live stream videos to Facebook or YouTube, for example.
That said, it would be nice if the camera wasn’t expected to ship with a version of Google’s Android operating system that’s already more than two years old at this point.
via PetaPixel and Android Police
This camera intrigues me. I photograph local youth sports in my hometown. The kids and parents are willing to wait a few days for the “good” photos, but I get requests to send low rez photos right after the game for team websites and social media. This camera could help with that. The problem for me is I am a Nikon shooter. Oh well, Canon kit lenses are not that expensive.
I look forward to hearing how much it costs.
Camera McCameraface?
I am a little confused. It has a Panny m43 sensor but supports Canon lenses? Is there some sort of lens adapter or it has a Canon mount?
Sounds good! Android is a nice totally 100% lag free high performance real-time system with extremely modest hardware requirements and great usability in photography use, unlike the custom software everyone else uses.
Think about how long you own a camera. Does it make any sense to use Android (especially an out of date version)? My Nikon is already 5 years old. I doubt I would want a 5-7 year old OS which can connect to the internet running on it. The thing would end up being part of a botnet.
You bring up a good point. That being said, this camera could help me get business. I could package a small number of web/social media ready photos to be available during a game and send the rest of the pictures to my clients in a few days after culling and editing. If the camera is cheap enough, it could be worth it to me. I have tried downloading photos to my ipad and then uploading to social media, but that takes too long during a game.
Very neat concept, but I think it was a huge mistake to use the Canon EF mount. They are surely hiding this in the carefully angled photos, but this camera will probably have a very deep lens mount. The lens mount will probably protrude off the front of the camera about 2 or 3 inches. The reason is because a DSLR camera has much more internal distance from the rear-most point of the lens to the camera sensor. A mirrorless camera mounts the sensor much closer to the lens. Put simply, the Canon lenses are designed to focus light more distantly than Micro Four Thirds lenses. So in essence, this camera will likely have a large “lens spacer”. Combined with the fact that Canon EF lenses are much larger than most M43 lenses, this is going to be a large camera once you put a lens on it. I would… Read more »