Xiaomi launches two new budget laptop configurations

Chinese device maker Xiaomi is adding two new laptop configurations to its lineup.

GizmoChina reports there’s a new entry-level version of the Xiaomi Mi Notebook with a 15.6 inch display, an Intel Core i3 processor, and a starting price of RMB 3,399, or about $490.

And there’s also a new 13.3 inch Mi Notebook Air with a Core i3 chip and a starting price of RMB 3,999, which is about $580.

According to GizmoChina, the 15.6 inch model has a 1080p display, an unspecified 8th-gen Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB solid state drive.

The laptop measures about 0,8 inches thick, features numeric keypad on the right side of the keyboard, stereo 3W speakers, and a cooling system with dual fans. Other features include HDMI, USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 ports, an SD card reader, and Gigabit Ethernet.

The new 2.9 pound Mi Notebook Air, meanwhile, has a 13.3 inch display, a chassis that measures about 0.6 inches thick, an 8th-gen Core i3 processor, 7GB of RAM, a dual cooling fan, a 40W battery with fast charging support, USB Type-C and USB 2.0 ports, HDMI, 3.5mm audio, and microSD card ports, and a fingerprint reader.

While Xiaomi’s smartphones aren’t typically sold in the United States due to limited support for US wireless networks, these laptops should work just fine anywhere. I don’t expect Xiaomi to sell them through its US store, but you’ll probably be able to find them at sites like Geekbuying, Gearbest, and Banggood soon.