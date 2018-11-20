The slow death of the disc drive continues (next Xbox One may not have one)

Readers of a certain age probably amassed a significant collection of CDs, DVDs, and maybe even Blu-ray discs in the days before digital downloads largely took over (and vinyl made a somewhat comeback).
These days you don’t see a lot of CD or DVD players at electronics stores. And it’s becoming more and more rare to find laptops that still have optical disc drives. Some small desktop seven omit them.
So what’s next? Game consoles, apparently.
The Nintendo Switch already lacks one. Now rumor has it that Microsoft is working on a version of its Xbox One game console that doesn’t have a disc drive.
According to a report from Thurott.com, Microsoft’s next-gen game console isn’t set to ship until 2020. But sometime in 2019 the company will introduce a new, cheaper version of its current-gen Xbox One.
The main difference is that the new model won’t have a disc drive. Users will be able to download games, but not load them from a disc.
If you’ve already got a collection of games on disc that you want to play, Microsoft will let you trade in your physical media for downloadable versions.
The upsides is that the new version could sell for as little as $200 (which would be about $100 below the usual list price for a Xbox One S — although right now you can pick one up for as little as $299 during a Black Friday promotion).
The down side is that I have to wonder what will happen if and when Microsoft decides to stop supporting the Xbox One some number of years from now.
Nintendo recently announced it would be pulling the plug on its last online services for the Nintendo Wii game console. That means you won’t be able to download Virtual Console games anymore or stream online videos. But if you have discs for games you’ve purchased you can continue playing them until your Wii dies on you.
What happens if Microsoft decides to shut down its download servers for Xbox One games five or ten years from now? Avid gamers will probably have moved onto next-gen consoles, but casual gamers or fans of older titles may still want to fire up their old console from time to time — and I wonder how they’ll be able to load any titles that aren’t already saved to local storage.
It’s not so much the optical disc drive that I’m going to miss when it’s eventually put out to pasture in all arenas. It’s the idea that you could buy digital content that came tied to physical media making it easy to re-play old games at any time, watch old movies whenever you want, or listen to any song you’ve already paid for without paying for a subscription — as long as your disc doesn’t scratch.
I wonder if you’ll be able to hook up an external optical drive to it…
It’s always irked me that the general intelligence level of consumers leaves a lot to be desired. The more you support digital downloading, the more compromised everyone else becomes. No disc? No trade-in. No disc? No use for third world countries. No disc? No selling used. No disc? Time to download. No disc? Need a bigger more expensive hard drive. No disc? It’s your data paying for the bandwidth. Currently don’t pay for month home usage of data? Don’t worry. Once most of you rely on digital downloads, the internet companies will do away with unlimited. Like where I live, one does, one doesn’t (for now). Sometimes it’s not enforced. But be assured it’s only a matter of time. The fact that digital downloads aren’t given right now at a discounted price? People who do it are idiots and or have a lack of appreciate for money. So lazy that… Read more »
Don’t forget with the disc versions, you have the original version, unedited or modified by licenses expiring for the soundtrack or content. When you let “them” hold your stuff for you, you give them full control to change it, or never even give it back.
Slow death of the OPTICAL disk drive (not the hard disk drive). Current article title is a little click-bait-ish.
Anyways, I wonder if you’ll be able to hook up an external optical drive to play games you have…
When I read the story elsewhere, it was implied that there would be some form of “disc-to-digital” service that allowed people to convert the games they have on disc. I would think it would work very much like the Flixster/Vudu disc-to-digital services, where you can simply point your phone’s camera (or Kinect) at the barcode and pay a smallish fee per title.