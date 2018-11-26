Target’s 15% off sale makes many Cyber Monday deals even cheaper

Like many retailers, Target is offering Cyber Monday discounts on products including Amazon Fire tablets, Chromebooks, smart speakers, and media streamers, and more.
But Target is also offering an additional 15-percent discount on many items, which means you can pick up an Amazon Fire TV Stick or Fire tablet from Target today for even less than the price Amazon is charging.
Here’s a roundup of some of the best deals that are eligible for Target’s 15-percent off Cyber Monday sale.
Just keep in mind that some items are selling out quickly. Everything listed below was in stock as of 11:15 AM Eastern Time on Monday, November 26th, 2018. But quantities are limited and some color and storage options may no longer be available,
Media Streamers
- Amazon Fire TV Stick (1080p) for $21
- Amazon Fire TV Stick (1080p) 2-pack for $34
- Amazon Fire TV Stick (4K) for $30
- Amazon Fire TV Stick (4K) 2-pack for $51
- Amazon Fire TV (4k) for $50
- Google Chromecast (1080p) for $21
- Google Chromecast + Google Home Mini for $42
- Google Chromecast Ultra (4K) for $42
- Roku Streaming Stick (1080p) for $26
- Roku Ultra (4K) for $42
- NVIDIA Shield Android TV media streamer for $119
- NVIDIA Shield + media remote & game controller for $136
Smart Speakers
- Amazon Echo Dot (2nd-gen) for $17
- Amazon Echo Dot (2nd-gen) 3-pack for $43
- Amazon Echo Dot (3rd-gen) for $20
- Amazon Echo (2nd-gen) for $59
- Amazon Echo Spot for $$77
- Amazon Echo Show for $153
Tablets
- Amazon Fire HD 8 w/16GB for $42
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet for $60
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition 2-pack for $102 (price in cart)
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition for $77
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition 2-pack for $128
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8″ w/32GB for $128
Bluetooth speakers
- UE WonderBoom portable Bluetooth speaker for $43
- UE Boom 2 portable Bluetooth speaker for $85
- Sony XB10 portable Bluetooth speaker for $30
Headphones
- Sony extra bass Bluetooth over-ear headphones for $128
- Sony WHCH700N/B Bluetooth noise-cancelling headphones for $85
- Sony wired noise cancelling headphones for $34
Networking
- Netgear Orbi AC3000 WiFi router system (2-pack) for $238
- Negear Nighthawk AC2300 WiFi router for $114
- Linksys Max-Stream AC2200 WiFi router for $111
- TP-Link Archer C2300 AC2300 WiFi router for $94
Other
- HP 11.6″ Chromebook w/Celeron N3060/4GB/16GB for $128
- Seagate Backup Plus 4TB external desktop hard drive for $82
