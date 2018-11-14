Samsung’s Exynos 9820 is an 8nm chip that can handle 8K video

Samsung’s latest mobile processor is set to enter mass production by the end of the year, which means there’s a good chance you’ll see the Samsaung Exynos 9820 in at least some of the company’s flagship phones in 2019.

It’s no surprise that the new chip is Samsung’s most powerful mobile processor to date. But it does represent a couple of firsts for the company.

The Samsung Exynos 9820 is the first Exynos chip manufactured on an 8nm process. It’s the first with a tri-cluster arrangement of CPU cores. And it’s the first that’s capable of 8K video encoding and decoding.

Here’s a run-down of some of the octa-core processor’s key features:

2 Samsung 4th-gen custom CPU cores

2 ARM Cortex-A75 CPU cores

4 ARM Cortex-A55 CPU cores

ARM Mali-G76 MP2 graphics

Integrated NPU (Neural Processing Unit)

Support for up to a 4096 x 2160 (or 3840 x 2400) pixel display

Support for 8K@30fps or 4K@150fps video encoding and decoding (H.265/HEVC, H.264, and VP9)

Support for cameras up to 22MP (front and rear) or 16MP + 16MP dual cameras

Support for UFS 2.1 or UFS 3.0 storage

4 LTE Cat 30

Samsung says its new custom CPU cores bring either a 20 percent better single-core performance or 40 percent better power efficiency, which means you may see more speed and/or longer battery life depending on how you use a phone or other device featuring the chip.

The new processor should offer up to a 40 percent boost in graphics performance, and the addition of an NPU should lead to enhanced features for shooting photos (such as automatic scene selection or object detection) and accelerated augmented reality features.

More details and analysis at AnandTech